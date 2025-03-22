Fortnite leaks suggest Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles villains coming soon

According to the latest Fortnite leaks, a new wave of villains from the TMNT (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles) will likely be joining the Metaverse soon. This collaboration will, in all probability, arrive alongside the other TMNT cosmetics that are slated to arrive for Fortnite and Rocket League Season 18.

The information about the same was shared online by leaker @FNBRintel. It has since been shared by others such as @SamLeakss, @Loolo_WRLD, and even @ShiinaBR on social media platform X. @FNBRintel had also recently provided insights into potential Star Wars-themed instruments that could be in development alongside @Loolo_WRLD. That said, here is more on the topic at hand.

Note: The information is based on leaks and should be taken with a pinch of salt as it is subject to change.

Fortnite leaks suggest three villains from Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles coming soon

Based on the information at hand, at least three villains will be part of the upcoming Fortnite x TMNT collaboration, and they are: Bebop, Rocksteady, and Krang. For those new to the franchise, Bebop and Rocksteady are recurring villains in the TMNT universe.

They are mutants: with Bebop being a warthog and Rocksteady being a rhinoceros, respectively. They are henchmen who follow the orders of the franchise's chief antagonist (yup, you guessed it) Shredder - the leader of the Foot Clan. Krang, on the other hand, is a supervillain in the franchise and has a few powerful tricks up his sleeves.

Once these characters are added to the Metaverse, there will be a total of 10 from the TMNT franchise for players to choose from. We could also see a Mini Battle Pass featured for the collaboration, but nothing can be confirmed at the moment. As for a timeline, there is none mentioned. We could see the collaboration occur toward the end of Chapter 6 Season 2.

Maybe we could see it happen during Chapter 6 Season 3, but with it rumored to be Star Wars-themed, TMNT characters will not really fit into the overarching theme. Nevertheless, not everything has to fit the theme, and having more characters from TMNT (especially villains), would be a change of scene. More information could pop up over the coming days or perhaps during the major update (v34.20) of Chapter 6 Season 2 slated to arrive on March 25, 2025.

