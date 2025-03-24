Fortnite Festival x Linkin Park potential collaboration teased

If the latest hints are to be believed, a potential Fortnite Festival x Linkin Park collaboration could be in the works. A cryptic response by the official Linkin Park account on X seems to hint at the legendary rock band making its way to the musical mode in the game.

Here's everything you need to know about the potential Fortnite Festival x Linkin Park.

Note: Epic Games is yet to officially confirm a Fortnite Festival x Linkin Park collaboration, so readers should take the information with a pinch of salt.

A Fortnite Festival x Linkin Park collaboration could be on its way

A Fortnite Festival x Linkin Park collaboration could potentially be on its way, based on a cryptic response on social media. When a user replied to the official Fortnite Festival account with a request to add Linkin Park, the official X account of the rock band reposted the comment with the following caption:

"👀"

It is possible that the legendary rock band could be making its way as the icon for an upcoming season of Fortnite Festival. This is not even the first time the band has been featured in the game since two of their hit singles, In The End and Numb are available as Jam Tracks in the Item Shop. This could pave the way for the band to become the headliner for the Festival.

Fortnite Festival has already collaborated with some of the biggest music icons like Metallica, Lady Gaga, Billie Eilish, Snoop Dogg, and more. So it would come as no surprise if the iconic rock band with chart-topping hits makes its way to the game. Additionally, more Jam Tracks might make their way to the game as part of the potential Fortnite Festival x Linkin Park collaboration.

Similar to the collaboration with Metallica, players could look forward to cosmetics like skins, Emotes, Back Blings, and more. However, do note that Epic Games has yet to officially announce the collaboration with Linkin Park.

So, players will have to wait for official information from the developer to see if the iconic band behind hits like Faint, Papercut, and One Step Closer will make its way to the game.

