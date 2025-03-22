Fortnite Festival is undergoing some major changes

Fortnite Festival has been all the rave since its arrival in December 2023. It has gone from strength to strength, becoming a core experience for players worldwide. Recently, Instruments were greenlit to be used as Pickaxes in Battle Royale/Zero Build, and Local Multiplayer was introduced at the start of Season 7.

Suffice it to say, things are going great, and this is not even taking into consideration that you now get PlayTime XP from Fortnite Festival.

However, Epic Games is taking things even further. In a recent post, the developer announced a few changes to the mode, saying it's "exploring new ways for you [players] to use the tracks." While most of these tweaks are mundane, one has caught the community's imagination.

Epic Games is looking to give players more options when it comes to Fortnite Festival Jam Tracks

Before we talk about Fortnite Jam Tracks being used in a new way, you should know what Epic Games had to say about other changes. To summarize, the Featured Rotation of Jam Tracks has been expanded to 40, giving you more options to choose from daily to play on the Main Stage. Here's what the developer had to say:

"We’ve recently expanded the Featured Rotation, and there are now forty (40!!) regularly updated Jam Tracks available to play every day on the Main Stage. Explore new genres & artists as we spotlight new Jam Tracks each week — you just might find your new favorite song."

However, the overall number of Jam Tracks featured in the Fortnite Item Shop has been reduced. This was done with the intent to create a more curated approach. Hence, the selection of Jam Tracks will now be a "hand-picked list of jams, bangers, and bops."

The release date for new Jam Tracks will also be more flexible, and other tweaks/adjustments will be made as needed.

Coming back to the topic, Epic Games stated that it is exploring new ways for players to use the Jam Tracks that they already own. While nothing has been mentioned, given how Jam Tracks work, they could be useable via the in-game radio. Players could perhaps load a custom playlist of their favorite songs to listen to while driving. This would change the entire feel of the Fortnite map.

Maybe Jam Tracks could feature as background music for players in other modes, such as Battle Royale/Zero Build, OG, Reload, and Rocket Racing. Of course, this will not be easy to implement, but it won't be impossible. It would be refreshing for players to have the ability to listen to music of their choice during gameplay outside of Fortnite Festival.

On a side note, there are rumors that Sabrina Carpenter could be the featured artist for Fortnite Festival Season 8. We won't have to wait long to get a confirmation, as Season 7 ends in just a few days on April 8, 2025.

