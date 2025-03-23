PUBG PC to transition into UE5: Everything we know

PUBG’s official 2025 roadmap has been published on the game’s website and gives a glimpse into the future of the game. Among the key announcements, the most significant is the update regarding PUBG's transition to Unreal Engine 5. The game has run on Unreal Engine 4 since its launch, and this upgrade will be a major leap for the popular battle royale title.

While switching to UE5 will bring major improvements, the developers have assured that the game will retain its core identity despite the transition. On that note, here's everything we know about this move.

Why is PUBG PC transitioning to Unreal Engine 5?

According to the official 2025 roadmap for the game, the adoption of Unreal Engine 5 is a necessary step in shaping the title's future. The transition is currently in the pre-production phase, with the first major change being a graphical upgrade. The developers aim to enhance the title's visuals while retaining its signature gameplay as much as possible.

The update is expected to introduce a more scalable environment, allowing the development team to implement new features and systems more efficiently. Instead of making drastic changes overnight, the transition will be gradual.

The developers have assured that the game will not feel completely different and that the focus is on improving the existing foundation rather than reinventing it. For now, the exact release date of the UE5 version of the game is not known.

PUBG is not the first major multiplayer game to make the switch to Unreal Engine 5. Several other titles, like Fortnite, Valorant, and Delta Force Black Hawk Down, have already taken advantage of UE5's advanced features. Recently, Epic Games shared insights into why Marvel Rivals also transitioned from UE4 to UE5 in the middle of development. The shift was seemingly mainly driven by the need for better performance, scalability, and enhanced graphics.

That's everything you need to know about this transition. With the adoption of Unreal Engine 5, PUBG is setting the stage for a long-term future with more immersive visuals and consistent performance. For those who are interested, check out the complete 2025 roadmap blog here.

