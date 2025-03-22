PUBG PC leaks show UE4 vs UE5 comparison

PUBG’s 2025 official roadmap was recently released, confirming one of the biggest technical changes in the game’s history. Since its launch, PlayerUnknown's BattleGrounds has always run on UE4. But now, the developers are moving to UE5 to enhance visuals, optimize performance, and future-proof the game. This shift is expected to bring improved lighting, and more detailed textures, making the game more immersive.

Recently, a fan page and information provider on X, named @PUBGLEAK_, shared several leaked images showcasing the PUBG PC Unreal Engine 5 upgrade. This account has consistently provided numerous PUBG news and updates, making it a credible source within the community. The posted images provide a first look at how the game’s graphics may change once the transition is complete.

Note: This article is based on leaks. Readers are advised to take this information with a pinch of salt and await official confirmation. Additionally, some aspects of the article are subjective and represent the writer's opinion.

Leaked images compare PUBG PC in Unreal Engine 4 vs Unreal Engine 5

@PUBGLEAK_ recently posted multiple side-by-side images on X, comparing PUBG’s current Unreal Engine 4 visuals with the upgraded Unreal Engine 5 graphics in the same locations.

The UE5 images appeared significantly more detailed, with improved textures, sharper surfaces, and an enhanced environment. The lighting system also showed notable improvements, giving the game a more immersive feel.

However, not all changes were positive. A few images revealed contrast issues, where darker areas made it harder to spot enemies, potentially making it easier for opponents to blend into the environment. This could create gameplay balance concerns, especially in competitive play.

If these images are real, the developers will likely have to adjust player contrast and visibility before the official release to ensure fair gameplay.

That's everything we know about the game's transition to UE5 so far.

Despite being over seven years old, PUBG is still one of the most-played games on Steam, consistently ranking in the top 5 with hundreds of thousands of concurrent players daily. Such upcoming visual improvements could attract more players to the game.

As of now, the exact date when the UE5 version of the game will be released is unknown. So, players should wait for official confirmation before assuming these are the final visuals.

