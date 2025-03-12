PUBG Black Budget to reportedly have a playtest very soon

There have been many discussions surrounding PUBG Black Budget, and a recent leak suggests that an external playtest for the game will take place soon. The alleged PC system requirements for the title have also surfaced from the same source.

Ad

Black Budget is reportedly an extraction shooter developed by Krafton set in the PUBG universe. With the rising popularity of the genre, the developer aims to introduce its take on a PvPvE open-world experience.

This article covers the latest leak regarding a possible PUBG Black Budget external playtest.

PUBG Black Budget: Leaked external playtest timeframe explored

A recent leak from the renowned @X0X_LEAK account on X suggests that PUBG Black Budget will have an external playtest later this month. This means it may take place in the latter part of March, featuring a select group of players who will get early access to the game.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Additionally, the same leaker has shared the title's supposed minimum system requirements. However, since the game is still in its early development phase and this is reportedly its first playtest, these specifications — if accurate — are subject to change before the full release.

Minimum system requirements (Leaked)

CPU : Intel i5 12th Gen or AMD Ryzen 5 5600X

: Intel i5 12th Gen or AMD Ryzen 5 5600X RAM : 16GB

: 16GB GPU: RTX 3060

Another leaker on X, @PUBGBLACKBUDGET, has claimed that the playtest will be conducted under a Non-Disclosure Agreement (NDA) and may take place through a platform called Antidote.

Ad

Currently, these are just leaks, and no official confirmation has been provided. Krafton initially announced Project Black Budget during its Q3 2023 financial call, with a planned release in the second half of 2024. However, the title was delayed indefinitely, and no further official updates have been given.

Krafton is expected to launch PUBG Black Budget on PC, consoles, and mobile platforms, aiming for a broad player base.

Also read: Playerunknown's BattleGrounds (PUBG) Black Budget: Everything we know

Ad

PUBG Black Budget leaked gameplay details

Expand Tweet

Ad

A user on X, @Li_ovovo, has leaked potential gameplay and feature details for Black Budget. According to them, the title may include the following elements:

High-quality FPS combat

2.5x2.5 km map with urban & underground exploration

Dynamically shrinking game zone

Customizable weapons & gear

Roaming creatures & human NPCs

Endgame boss battle underground

That covers everything we know so far about the potential PUBG Black Budget playtest and its leaked timeframe.

Check out our other articles here:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.