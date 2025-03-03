PUBG creator shares trailer for their new game, and it looks gorgeous

The PUBG creator, PlayerUnknown, recently took to X to share a new trailer for their upcoming project. Prologue: Go Wayback! is a single-player open-world title that primary focuses on classic survival gameplay. It will feature machine learning-driven terrain generation, which will result in a massive number of possible maps.

The trailer shared by PlayerUnknown showcased the beauty of the game world as well as the environmental occurrences. The visual fidelity in this trailer makes this project look life-like.

In this article, we shall take a deeper dive into the trailer of Prologue: Go Wayback! from PlayerUnknown.

Prologue: Go Wayback! trailer shared by PUBG creator

The Prologue: Go Wayback! trailer takes us through a scenic environment that aims to showcase the machine learning-driven terrain generation in this survival game. PlayerUnknown posted the trailer on the social media platform X and gave fans a glimpse of how environmental occurrences affect foliage and terrain.

The visual fidelity of the snowy fields, muddy rainforest, and swaying trees looks promising. Besides, the survival elements expected from a game of this genre, like cooking food, reinforcing structures, resting to pass time, and lighting a fire, are also present.

Clothing elements, dynamic weather, and the utilization of tools like a compass were also fully showcased. The new terrain generation technology allows for increased replayability.

Prologue: Go Wayback! access and system requirements

Prologue: Go Wayback! is currently under development and is expected to give early access to select community members. Therefore, a planned release date has yet to be made public. However, in its current development stage, here are the minimum system requirements:

Operating System: Windows 10 64-bit

Windows 10 64-bit Processor: Intel Core i5 8600

Intel Core i5 8600 Memory: 16 GB RAM

16 GB RAM Graphics processor: NVIDIA GTX 1070

NVIDIA GTX 1070 DirectX version: Version 12

Version 12 Storage: 10 GB available space

The present recommended system requirements are as follows

Operating System: Windows 10 64-bit

Windows 10 64-bit Processor: Intel Core i5-10600k

Intel Core i5-10600k Memory: 16 GB RAM

16 GB RAM Graphics processor: Nvidia RTX 2080/3070

Nvidia RTX 2080/3070 DirectX version: Version 12

Version 12 Storage: 10 GB available space

