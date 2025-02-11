PUBG Black Budget: Everything we know

PUBG Black Budget is an upcoming extraction shooter developed by Krafton. This game is part of a series of new titles expanding the PUBG universe, including PUBG Valor and PUBG Blindspot. The announcement of these projects has generated significant excitement among fans.

Notably, @PlayerIGN, a member of the well-known leaker group @X0X_Leak, shared three teaser artworks on X, one of which features the official logo of PUBG Black Budget. These are official and have been sourced from public-facing financial conference calls held by the publisher. This has further fueled anticipation and discussions within the gaming community.

On that note, here's everything we know about the upcoming title so far.

Everything we know about PUBG Black Budget so far

Krafton announced Project Black Budget during a financial call of Q3 2023, revealing plans for a release in the second half of 2024. The game has been described as an extraction-based shooter, a genre that has gained popularity in recent years.

While specific details are limited, it's known that the game will feature an ever-changing Player vs. Player vs. Environment open world, aiming to deliver satisfying gunplay. Krafton is considering releasing the game on PC, console, and mobile platforms, broadening its accessibility to a wide range of players.

The three teaser artworks shared by @PlayerIGN feature a dark and chilling theme with slight hues of blue. The first one shows the glowing blue title with the iconic PUBG logo and a giant tree behind it, which could likely be the center of a particular map.

The second artwork has a horror-themed parking lot that looks abandoned. It seems to be inspired by horror games like the Resident Evil franchise. The third artwork features three agents in combat uniforms looking at a mysterious gateway that could be a portal to another world.

The extraction shooter genre, popularized by games like Escape from Tarkov, involves players collecting valuable items within a game session and attempting to extract them without being eliminated. This genre emphasizes strategic planning, risk assessment, and tactical combat, elements that PUBG Black Budget is expected to incorporate but with a horror infusion.

That's all we know about PUBG Black Budget. KRAFTON is yet to provide more information about the story, game modes, and the expected release date of the game.

