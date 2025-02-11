Krafton reveals four new titles set in the PUBG universe

Krafton recently unveiled four new games set within the PUBG universe across multiple platforms. In a recent earnings call announcement, the developer disclosed these titles as part of their strategy to scale up their business. Additionally, it has come to light that they plan to expand the BGMI player base in India through content updates and targeted strategies.

This article highlights all the games that Krafton has recently revealed.

Krafton officially announced four new games expanding the PUBG universe

Krafton's new move includes four new titles in different genres. The focus is on validating core gameplay and building teams with a long-term perspective. Here are the upcoming titles revealed by Krafton:

A picture of all four games revealed by Krafton (Image via Krafton Inc.)

Black Budget

Blindspot (ARC)

Valor

Unannounced Project

Trending

While Blindspot was revealed earlier, the other three titles were unveiled only during the earnings announcement. Here are the details regarding all the games and what players can expect from them:

Blindspot (ARC)

Blindspot, also known as Project ARC, is a 5v5 team-based top-down tactical shooter game for PC. It is perfect for players looking for gameplay involving fast-paced, intense gunfights.

At release, the game will include two modes: Deathmatch and Demolition. Most importantly, players can get their hands on the demo version of the title on Steam, starting February 21, 2025.

Players can directly wishlist the Blindspot from here

Black Budget

Black Budget will be a PC game focused primarily on Extraction shooting. While it retains PUBG’s iconic gunplay, this title aims to provide players with an immersive extraction experience.

Read more: Is PUBG Mobile worth playing in 2025?

Valor

Valor is a battle royale title developed for console players. While details about the game are limited, it has been confirmed that players will experience PUBG’s core gameplay and iconic gunfights.

Unannounced project

The project targets mobile gamers and falls under the hybrid casual genre. Aimed at players aged 12 and older, the developers have implemented caution by reducing violence and explicit content for the younger generation, which is a new move.

Check out the links below for more such gaming guides and news:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.