BGIS 2025 The Grind Week 2 Day 1: Overall standings and highlights 

Day 1 of the BGIS 2025 The Grind Week 2 was held on February 10, 2025, with teams from Group C contesting in six matches. Big Brother Esports secured the prime spot with 64 points and one Chicken Dinner, while Genesis Esports and THM were second and third with 63 and 54 points, respectively. RML finished fourth with 50 points. SBA also had a good start, scoring 44 points.

Karnunaadu Esports moved up to sixth position with 36 points after winning the last game of the day. Meanwhile, LiveCraft and LOC have collected 34 and 31 points, respectively. Popular club RIP Official scored 31 points and ranked ninth in the table. Gujarat Tigers, featuring an experienced lineup, ranked 10th with 29 points after playing six matches in the BGIS The Grind.

GlitchxReborn were 13th with 26 points, while TGL and Rivals Ape scored 18 and 13 points, respectively. Team I20 and WSB Gaming were in the bottom two with 12 and 11 points, respectively. These teams will look to bounce back in their remaining 18 matches of the BGIS event.

Day 1 overview of BGIS 2025 The Grind

Match 1 - Erangel

Big Brother emerged victorious in the opening game with 21 points. Karunaadu and RML were also impressive as they earned 13 and 11 points, respectively. R4W Official managed nine points, including six kills. Gujarat Tigers scored only one point.

Match 2 - Miramar

THM clinched the second battle with 19 points. RIP Official got 14 points, while Big Brother and LiveCraft collected 13 and 11 points, respectively. Gujarat Tiger picked up eight points, including five eliminations.

Match 3 - Sanhok

RML won the third encounter with 17 points. THM showcased their aggressive play and scored 17 points, including 12 kills. R4W Official and Gujarat Tigers acquired nine points each.

Match 4 - Sanhok

Genesis Esports conquered the fourth match with 19 points, while SBA and GlitchxReborn secured 16 and 13 points to their respective names. Gujarat Tigers accumulated eight points, thanks to Godz’s four eliminations.

Match 5 - Miramar

Genesis Esports pulled off a huge 24-point Chicken Dinner. This was their second win of the BGIS The Grind. Their players, Syrax and Mac, managed seven and four kills, respectively. RIP Official also played well to earn 13 points. RML and Big Brother scored 10 and nine points, respectively.

Match 6 - Erangel

Karunaadu Esports notched up a 19-point Chicken Dinner, while LiveCraft and Big Brother managed 13 points each. SBA and Genesis garnered nine points each, while LOC and TGL finished with seven points each.

