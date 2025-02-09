Wyld Fangs qualifies for BGIS 2025 Round 2

Sensei-led Wyld Fangs performed well in Group D of the BGIS 2025 The Grind and earned a spot in Round 2. Featuring well-known players like Scoutop, Sensei, Saif, Anuj, and Tracegod, the team ranked second in the overall standings of the group. They have been performing impressively in the past few months.

Group D played all of their 24 matches from February 5 to 8. The first to eighth ranked teams from the overall scoreboard have acquired a spot in Round 2 of the BGIS, while the ninth to 16th placed teams have qualified for Round 1.

Overall leaderboard of Group D of BGIS 2025 The Grind

Team VST - 242 points Wyld Fangs - 187 points Team OMG - 169 points DO OR DIE - 149 points Team Cosmic - 148 points Genxfm - 142 points Alibaba Raiders - 142 points Autobotz - 130 points Team Hope - 119 points TMG - 119 points Aerobotz - 115 points Team Empire - 114 points Team E4E - 113 points T6 - 102 points Team M4 - 102 points Jubilant Divine - 72 points

Team VST ranked first in this group after their strong performances. The rising squad posted 242 points in the leaderboard with the help of five Chicken Dinners and 157 kills. The lineup has impressed everyone with their skills in the past as well.

Wyld Fangs made a great start to the BGIS 2025 The Grind as the team came fourth on Day 1 of the event. The experienced lineup maintained consistency in the next three days and ended up in the second spot with 187 points.

Wyld Fangs claimed two Chicken Dinners and 135 finishes in the 24 matches. Tracegod, a rising talent, displayed his skills. Scoutop and Saif were also impressive throughout their matches and helped their team get a podium in the group.

Team OMG, DO OR DIE, and Team Cosmic also performed well, securing third, fourth, and fifth positions respectively. Genxfm Esports grabbed sixth rank, while Alibaba Raiders secured seventh position. Autobotz played exceptionally well in their last six matches and claimed eighth spot in the group.

Round 2 of the BGIS will kick off on February 16. This stage will feature 512 teams, including 496 from Round 1, and eight from Group D and C of the Grind. They will play six matches in this group for 240 spots in Round 3.

