BGIS 2025 The Grind Week 1: Overall standings and highlights 

Week 1 of the BGIS 2025 The Grind came to a close, with Group D playing all 24 matches. While the top eight teams moved to Round 2, the bottom eight teams moved to Round 1 of the BGIS main event. Team VST was the top-performing squad of the group with 242 points and five Chicken Dinners, grabbing 157 eliminations in the process.

Wyld Fangs was the second-best team in the group with 187 points and two Chicken Dinners. The squad features experienced players like Scoutop, Sensei, Saif, and Tracegod. They showcased their skills throughout their 24 matches. Team OMG also performed well and finished third in the table.

Overall standings of BGIS 2025 The Grind Week 1

Overall scoreboard of Group D of BGIS The Grind (Image via YouTube/Krafton India Esports)

Here are the total points scored by the teams in Group D:

Trending

Team VST - 242 points Wyld Fangs - 187 points Team OMG - 169 points DO OR DIE - 149 points Team Cosmic - 148 points Genxfm - 142 points Alibaba Raiders - 142 points Autobotz - 130 points Team Hope - 119 points TMG - 119 points Aerobotz - 115 points Team Empire - 114 points Team E4E - 113 points T6 - 102 points Team M4 - 102 points Jubilant Divine - 72 points

DO OR DIE and Team Cosmic looked good throughout the week, ensuring fourth and fifth positions with 149 and 148 points respectively. Genxfm Esports showed improved performances in the last few days and took sixth rank with 142 points and two Chicken Dinners.

Alibaba Raiders came seventh with 142 points, while Autobotz performed amazingly on Day 4 and grabbed eighth place with 130 points. These top eight teams have registered their names for Round 2 of the Battlegrounds Mobile India Series 2025 main event.

While Team Hope and TMG scored 119 points each, Aerobotz faced difficulties and ranked 11th with 115 points and one Chicken Dinner. Team Empire lost its momentum in their last few encounters and slipped to 12th spot with 114 points.

Team E4E ended up in 13th position with 113 points. Team A6 and M4 ranked 14th and 15th respectively. Jubilant Divine was in the last spot with 72 points. These bottom eight teams from Group D will now play in Round 1, where 1016 teams from the Qualifiers have already secured their spots.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback