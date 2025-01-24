“I got hints that BGMI Esports 2025 roadmap is crazy,” says ScoutOp

In his recent livestream, Tanmay “ScoutOp” Singh said that he got hints that the BGMI Esports 2025 roadmap is crazy. Krafton, the game publisher, recently announced the roadmap for the first half of the year. The company will reveal the roadmap for the second half during the Grand Finals of the Battlegrounds Mobile India Series.

Scout also stated that there will be many major events this year. Krafton has already announced two official BGMI tournaments, including the BGIS and BMPS. The ESL Pro Series Season 6, a third-party event, is currently underway.

Scoutop talks about BGMI Esports 2025 roadmap

Scoutop, who plays for Wyld Fangs, recently talked about the BGMI roadmap and his preparation for the upcoming Snapdragon Pro Series S6 LAN Finals. He said (translated from Hindi):

"This year, so far we know about the roadmap, there are two official tournaments and ESL SPS in the first half. Now I don’t exactly know, how big things are going to be in the second half. I got hints that it is going to be crazy like we see outside (indicating PUBG Mobile Esports roadmap) — five or six official tournaments, something close to that".

Scoutop also indirectly indicated a potential slot in the international events from BGMI tournaments this year. He mentioned (translated from Hindi):

“May be, fingers crossed, may be if we get an opportunity, old days are coming back, I think. You can make guesses about what that means. Every national champion will get some chances. How and where, I don’t know... I can’t say more but what I have heard, I told you."

Scout also said that the ESL Snapdragon Pro Series S6 is his main priority and he will do his best this year. His team, Wyld Fangs, had an impressive run in the Challenge Season. The team will play in the Grand Finals which will take place from January 31 to February 2, 2025, in Noida. A total of 16 teams will be seen contesting for a grand prize pool of ₹1 crore.

The Battlegrounds Mobile India Series 2025 is all set to start on January 25. Many teams will participate in the In-Game Qualifiers of the tournament. Wyld Fangs and 63 other pro teams have been directly invited to the Grind event. Based on their rankings, these teams will get a spot in a stage of the BGIS. After the completion of the India Series, Krafton will host the Battlegrounds Mobile India Pro Series.

