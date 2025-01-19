Snapdragon BGMI Pro Series Season 6 Challenge Season: Overall standings, highlights, and qualified teams for Finals

The Challenge Season of the Snapdragon BGMI Pro Series Season 6 came to an end on January 19, 2025, with the top 16 teams advancing to the Grand Finals. Each team played 36 matches across four weeks. Team GodLike emerged as the table toppers with 321 points and four Chicken Dinners. Team Soul ranked second in the overall standings with 291 points and six Chicken Dinners.

Gods Reign took the third position with 289 points and seven Chicken Dinners. Team Versatile faced difficulties in their last few games and slipped to fourth rank with 278 points. Wyld Fangs, led by Sensei, secured fifth place with 253 points. Meanwhile, K9 Squad had a great run on the last day and moved up to sixth with 250 points.

The top 16 BGMI teams will now prepare themselves for the LAN Finals, scheduled for January 31 to February 2, 2025, at the Noida Indoor Stadium. They will go against each other for the trophy and a share of the total prize pool of ₹1 crore.

Overall standings of SPS BGMI S6 Challenge Season

Team GodLike - 321 points Team Soul - 291 points Gods Reign - 289 points Team Versatile - 278 points Wyld Fangs - 253 points K9 Esports - 250 points Bot Army - 242 points Orangutan Gaming - 242 points Reckoning - 232 points Carnival Gaming - 225 points Team Jelly - 224 points WindGod - 218 points RedxRoss - 217 points Gujarat Tigers - 216 points Revenant XSpark - 203 points Medal Esports - 202 points Hidden Ones - 197 points Team Empire - 189 points Genesis Esports - 185 points Myth Official - 185 points Team 8Bit - 179 points Phoenix Esports - 175 points Diesel Esports - 174 points Cincinnati Kids - 172 points Genxfm - 158 points RGC Esports - 155 points DO OR DIE - 152 points 4Merical Vibes - 151 points Team Tamilas - 145 points Vasista Esports - 140 points Legit Esports - 124 points Minus40 - 71 points

Bot Army had a good run as the side finished seventh with 242 points. Orangutan and Reckoning also did well, securing the eighth and ninth spots with 242 and 232 points respectively. Hector-led Carnival Gaming grabbed 10th place with 225 points.

Team Jelly and WindGod came 11th and 12th with 224 and 218 points respectively. Gujarat Tigers had a brilliant start to the Challenge Season but stumbled in their few matches and slipped to 14th with 216 points. Despite being a top-tier BGMI lineup, Revenant XSpark had a mediocre run and ranked 15th with 203 points. Medal Esports was 16th with 202 points.

Hidden Ones fell short by a few points and ended up in the 17th spot with 197 points. Team 8Bit, an experienced squad, finished 21st with 179 points. Cincinnati Kids came 24th with 172 points. Two well-known BGMI clubs Team Tamilas and Vasista also failed in the event and were eliminated from the tournament.

