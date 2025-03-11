PUBG Mobile A12 Royale Pass: All rewards and price explored

The PUBG Mobile A12 Royale Pass has arrived, offering tons of fresh items to players. The Pass includes new custom outfits, emotes, upgradable weapon skins that feature special effects, and a lobby theme background, among other content. Like every RP track, accessing the A12 Royale Pass reward path requires you to purchase a Royale Pass, which costs PUBG Mobile UC (Unknown Cash).

Note that the PUBG Mobile A12 Royale Pass will stay live until May 10, 2025, so make sure to finish its reward path and claim all exclusives in time. On that note, let's check out all items offered in the path.

Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile is banned in India. Readers in the region are advised against playing the game. Instead, they can play BGMI (Battlegrounds Mobile India), an India-exclusive and legal variant.

All rewards offered in the PUBG Mobile A12 Royale Pass

There are two versions of the PUBG Mobile A12 Royale Pass: the Elite Pass and the Elite Pass Plus. While the former is priced at 720 UC and allows you to access the premium prize path, the latter costs 1920 UC and, in addition to functioning like the regular pass, progresses you to the path's 28th rank at the time of purchase.

Below are all the rewards offered in the PUBG Mobile A12 Royale Pass:

Rank 1: Orangepop Idol Set and Cover

Rank 3: 500x BP, 80x UC

Rank 7: 10x Silver, 40x UC

Rank 10: Carrotpop Burst - M16A4

Rank 13: Tier protection card, 40x UC

Rank 15: King Flop Master emote, Scraggle Plush Finish

Rank 17: 10x Silver, 20x UC

Rank 20: RP Card, Sinister Bunny Helmet

Rank 23: 10x Silver, 20x UC

Rank 25: Bunny Excellent Parachute skin, crystal token

Rank 27: 500x BP, 20x UC

Rank 28: Custom room card, 15x Silvers

Rank 30: Sinister Bunny - Scorpion skin, Miss Marionette

Rank 33: 10x Silver, 20x UC

Rank 37: 10x Silver, 40x UC

Rank 40: Miss Marionette Set and Cover

Rank 43: 400x BP, 40x UC

Rank 47: 500x BP, 40x UC

Rank 50: Patchmetal Bunny - MK47

Rank 53: 500x BP, 80x UC

Rank 55: Joyful Cheer, Sinister Bunny - VSS skin

Rank 57: 10x Silver, 40x UC

Rank 60: Sinister Bunny Backpack

Rank 63: 500x BP, 40x UC

Rank 65: RP Avatar (A12), Scraggle Plush Ornament

Rank 67: 10x Silver, 20x UC

Rank 70: Revolt Rabbit Set, Fantastical Journey

Rank 73: 10x Silver, 20x UC

Rank 77: 500x BP, 20x UC

Rank 80: Revolt Rabbit - G36C skin, Orangepop Idol Smoke Grenade skin, Patchmetal Bunny emote

Rank 83: 10x Silver, 20x UC

Rank 87: 500x BP, 40x UC

Rank 90: RP card, Scraggle Plush - M762 skin, Uncanny Plush Wallpaper

Rank 93: 500x BP, 40x UC

Rank 97: 500x BP, 40x UC

Rank 100: Custom room card, Upgradable Patchmetal Bunny Set

