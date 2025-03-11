PUBG Mobile A12 Royale Pass: All rewards and price explored

The PUBG Mobile A12 Royale Pass has arrived, offering tons of fresh items to players. The Pass includes new custom outfits, emotes, upgradable weapon skins that feature special effects, and a lobby theme background, among other content. Like every RP track, accessing the A12 Royale Pass reward path requires you to purchase a Royale Pass, which costs PUBG Mobile UC (Unknown Cash).
Note that the PUBG Mobile A12 Royale Pass will stay live until May 10, 2025, so make sure to finish its reward path and claim all exclusives in time. On that note, let's check out all items offered in the path.
Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile is banned in India. Readers in the region are advised against playing the game. Instead, they can play BGMI (Battlegrounds Mobile India), an India-exclusive and legal variant.
All rewards offered in the PUBG Mobile A12 Royale Pass
There are two versions of the PUBG Mobile A12 Royale Pass: the Elite Pass and the Elite Pass Plus. While the former is priced at 720 UC and allows you to access the premium prize path, the latter costs 1920 UC and, in addition to functioning like the regular pass, progresses you to the path's 28th rank at the time of purchase.
Below are all the rewards offered in the PUBG Mobile A12 Royale Pass:
- Rank 1: Orangepop Idol Set and Cover
- Rank 3: 500x BP, 80x UC
- Rank 7: 10x Silver, 40x UC
- Rank 10: Carrotpop Burst - M16A4
- Rank 13: Tier protection card, 40x UC
- Rank 15: King Flop Master emote, Scraggle Plush Finish
- Rank 17: 10x Silver, 20x UC
- Rank 20: RP Card, Sinister Bunny Helmet
- Rank 23: 10x Silver, 20x UC
- Rank 25: Bunny Excellent Parachute skin, crystal token
- Rank 27: 500x BP, 20x UC
- Rank 28: Custom room card, 15x Silvers
- Rank 30: Sinister Bunny - Scorpion skin, Miss Marionette
- Rank 33: 10x Silver, 20x UC
- Rank 37: 10x Silver, 40x UC
- Rank 40: Miss Marionette Set and Cover
- Rank 43: 400x BP, 40x UC
- Rank 47: 500x BP, 40x UC
- Rank 50: Patchmetal Bunny - MK47
- Rank 53: 500x BP, 80x UC
- Rank 55: Joyful Cheer, Sinister Bunny - VSS skin
- Rank 57: 10x Silver, 40x UC
- Rank 60: Sinister Bunny Backpack
- Rank 63: 500x BP, 40x UC
- Rank 65: RP Avatar (A12), Scraggle Plush Ornament
- Rank 67: 10x Silver, 20x UC
- Rank 70: Revolt Rabbit Set, Fantastical Journey
- Rank 73: 10x Silver, 20x UC
- Rank 77: 500x BP, 20x UC
- Rank 80: Revolt Rabbit - G36C skin, Orangepop Idol Smoke Grenade skin, Patchmetal Bunny emote
- Rank 83: 10x Silver, 20x UC
- Rank 87: 500x BP, 40x UC
- Rank 90: RP card, Scraggle Plush - M762 skin, Uncanny Plush Wallpaper
- Rank 93: 500x BP, 40x UC
- Rank 97: 500x BP, 40x UC
- Rank 100: Custom room card, Upgradable Patchmetal Bunny Set
