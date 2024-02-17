5 best PUBG Mobile guns for close-range combat

There are many PUBG Mobile guns for players to outlast their enemies on the in-game island. Each of these firearms is suitable for varied scenarios. Close-range combat is inevitable in the title, regardless of whether you're a passive or aggressive player. Moreover, they begin and end in the blink of an eye, requiring quick movement speed and reflexes.

It is imperative to pick the right weapon for this range of combat. This article lists some of the best PUBG Mobile guns for close-range fights.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer.

PUBG Mobile guns for close-range combat

1) AKM

Here are the stats of the AKM in PUBG Mobile:

Damage: 48

Magazine size: 30 (Extended: 40)

Reload time: 2.9s

Fire rate: 0.1/s

The AKM is one of the most popular PUBG Mobile guns. It is widely known for its outstanding damage output. However, it's notorious for its high recoil rate, which can be troublesome when trying to land shots.

Therefore, you should only use the AKM if you can handle its high recoil. Otherwise, you're better off going for any other weapon on this list.

2) UZI

Here are the stats of the UZI in the game:

Damage: 26

Magazine size: 25 (Extended: 35)

Reload time: 3.1s

Fire rate: 0.048/s

The UZI is one of the best PUBG Mobile guns for close-quarter combat due to its high firing rate, decent damage output, and low recoil rate. However, note that this weapon can fail you in mid-to-long-range fights. Another downside is that you can't attach a big scope to it.

Make the most of the UZI's high firing rate while trying to register kills in close-range combat.

3) Groza

Here are the stats of the Groza in the game:

Damage: 45

Magazine size: 30 (Extended: 40)

Reload time: 3s

Fire rate: 0.08/s

The Groza is one of the best PUBG Mobile guns in every combat range. It has high damage output and a magnificent firing rate. However, it has a high recoil rate and requires a little practice to master. You can counter this flaw by not equipping the weapon with a Silencer.

The Groza is also among the rarest PUBG Mobile guns. It is solely available in airdrops or can be looted from enemies.

4) M249

Here are the stats of the M249 in PUBG Mobile:

Damage: 40

Magazine size: 100 (Extended: 150)

Reload time: 8.2s

Fire rate: 0.075/s

One of the biggest difficulties of close-range combat is that it demands quick reflexes and decision-making.

Many players tend to panic and empty their entire magazine while attacking an enemy. To counter this issue, they can turn to the M249, which has a magazine count of 100. Although a high clip size isn't enough to win close-range combat, it can help if you're a beginner in PUBG Mobile.

5) M762

Here are the stats of the M762 in PUBG Mobile:

Damage: 46

Magazine size: 30 (Extended: 40)

Reload time: 2.9s

Fire rate: 0.086/s

The M762 is known for its proficiency in close-range combat due to its high firing rate. It uses 7.62mm bullets.

However, like the AKM, the M762 also has a high recoil rate, requiring good handling. To help, you can equip this weapon with attachments, such as a Compensator and Vertical Foregrip.

As mentioned earlier, to handle PUBG Mobile guns like the M762 that have high recoil rates, you should avoid equipping a Silencer on them.

Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile is banned in India. Readers in the region are advised not to play the game. Instead, they can play its India-exclusive and legal variant, BGMI.