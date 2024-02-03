5 Best PUBG Mobile guns for beginners

Some of the PUBG Mobile guns for beginners can help learn weapon recoil control and land precise headshots. If you're a newbie, it must be difficult to figure out which firearm should be equipped as a priority. This becomes an arduous task when you are unfamiliar with any PUBG Mobile gun and come across disparaging weapon recoil rates while using different guns.

To help you, this article has listed the five best PUBG Mobile guns for beginners, ensuring that each will help you master different skills crucial for using firearms in the title.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinion.

List of the five best PUBG Mobile guns for beginners

1) AKM

The AKM is among the best PUBG Mobile guns for beginners due to its high weapon recoil rate. This may sound unreasonable, but using the firearm as a practice will help master the weapon recoil movement, allowing you to easily control them with a lesser recoil rate.

The AKM has a decent damage output and firing rate, making for an excellent weapon to equip in close-quarter and mid-range combat. However, if you aren't comfortable using a weapon with a high recoil rate at the outset of your PUBG Mobile journey, you can choose any other weapon mentioned in the list.

2) DP-28

If you wish to equip a weapon with low recoil movement and decent damage output, the DP-28 is one of the best firearms. Known for its near-zero recoil rate, this Light Machine Gun (LMG) is among the best weapons to equip in mid-to-long-range combat.

Attach the appropriate scope on this firearm, and you can easily take down a far-off enemy. You can also go prone or crouch to handle the weapon even better, and a good spray would add a kill to your name. However, the DP isn't reliable in close-quarter combat unless you can land headshots. Hence, you should choose your secondary weapon wisely if you're using the LMG.

3) SCAR-L

The SCAR-L is among the best PUBG Mobile guns for beginners due to its low recoil movement and decent firing rate. However, before equipping this firearm, remember that this AR doesn't offer much damage output in close-quarter gunfights but is excellent in mid-range combat.

Using this firearm will help you learn how to spray a moving enemy vehicle. Moreover, when you attach the appropriate equipment with the SCAR-L, such as the Compensator and Vertical Foregrip, handling it becomes even easier.

4) M24

The Sniper Rifle (SR) M24 is one of the best PUBG Mobile guns for beginners. For those unaware, SRs are the prominent weapons in long-range combat and help eliminate an enemy from a mile away with just one or two shots.

If you wish to develop a sniping skill, you can try your hand at this weapon. However, remember that SRs are useless without a good scope; you should focus on finding the said item the moment you find a Sniper Rifle. Moreover, while shooting a far-off enemy, focus on landing headshots, as body shots may not eliminate them in one go.

5) M249

Landing precise shots can be a bit of a hassle for beginners in PUBG Mobile, and they often exhaust their bullets while in a gunfight. To counter this problem, practice weapon handling and avoid excessive firing when bullets aren't landing on the foe. Moreover, guns like the M249 can save you from running out of bullets when in a close-quarter gunfight, as the LMG has a colossal clip size of 100.

On the downside, acquiring the M249 isn't easy in PUBG Mobile, as it's among the rarest firearms and is solely available in Air Drops.

These are some of the best PUBG Mobile guns for beginners.

