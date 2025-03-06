50 funny PUBG Mobile clan names in 2025

Players tend to opt for funny PUBG Mobile clan names since they draw more attention and attract gamers to join their group. However, the developer, Tencent Games, doesn't allow one username to be used by multiple players, to ensure each gamer's unique in-game identity. This, in turn, makes it difficult for many to find their desired username.
As such, we have shared some cool and funny PUBG Mobile clan names in this article. You can also alter these names or add your personal touch to them so they reflect your clan's flair.
Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile is banned in India. Readers in the region are advised against playing the game. Instead, they can play BGMI (Battlegrounds Mobile India), an India-exclusive and legal variant.
Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's views.
List of some cool and funny PUBG Mobile clan names in 2025
Here's a list of some funny PUBG Mobile clan names:
- Loot First Shoot Later
- Booyah Borrowers
- No Helmet No Problem
- Drop Zone Campers
- Last Circle Chokers
- Bush Camping Experts
- Snipers Without Scopes
- One HP Survivors
- Potato Aim Society
- Rush B No Stop
- Clutch or Cry
- AFK but Deadly
- Ghillie Suit Gang
- Uninstall and Reinstall
- Bulletproof Noobs
- AirDrop Stealers
- 360 No Scope Squad
- Car Flip Champions
- TPP Peek Masters
- Revive or Regret
- Lag Killed Me
- Pistol Only Pros
- Grenade Juggling Club
- Campfire Enthusiasts
- Helmet Collectors
- Zero Kill Champions
- Always Out of Ammo
- No Scope No Hope
- Bots Are Friends
- Red Zone Survivors
- Toxic but Talented
- Prone and Alone
- Bridge Troll Society
- No Vest No Stress
- PUBG but on Foot
- Squad Wipe Specialists
- Chicken Dinner Rejects
- The Last Circle Legends
- AKM Recoil Addicts
- Aim Assist Anonymous
- Boom Boom Brigade
- Back to Lobby Club
- Frag Grenade Farmers
- Flare Gun Misusers
- Headshot Dreamers
- Knocked Again Crew
- Drop Shot Kings
- Always Looting Never Shooting
- Ping Problem Clan
- Winner Winner No Dinner
Note that some PUBG Mobile clan names in this list could already be in use and, therefore, will be inaccessible. In such a case, add a few numerals or symbols to the chosen alias. If your device's keyboard doesn't have the symbols or fonts you wish to add to your username, turn to websites like Nickfinder.com or LingoJam.com.
