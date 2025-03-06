50 funny PUBG Mobile clan names in 2025

Players tend to opt for funny PUBG Mobile clan names since they draw more attention and attract gamers to join their group. However, the developer, Tencent Games, doesn't allow one username to be used by multiple players, to ensure each gamer's unique in-game identity. This, in turn, makes it difficult for many to find their desired username.

As such, we have shared some cool and funny PUBG Mobile clan names in this article. You can also alter these names or add your personal touch to them so they reflect your clan's flair.

Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile is banned in India. Readers in the region are advised against playing the game. Instead, they can play BGMI (Battlegrounds Mobile India), an India-exclusive and legal variant.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's views.

List of some cool and funny PUBG Mobile clan names in 2025

Give your clan a funny name in PUBG Mobile (Image via Tencent Games)

Here's a list of some funny PUBG Mobile clan names:

Loot First Shoot Later

Booyah Borrowers

No Helmet No Problem

Drop Zone Campers

Last Circle Chokers

Bush Camping Experts

Snipers Without Scopes

One HP Survivors

Potato Aim Society

Rush B No Stop

Clutch or Cry

AFK but Deadly

Ghillie Suit Gang

Uninstall and Reinstall

Bulletproof Noobs

AirDrop Stealers

360 No Scope Squad

Car Flip Champions

TPP Peek Masters

Revive or Regret

Lag Killed Me

Pistol Only Pros

Grenade Juggling Club

Campfire Enthusiasts

Helmet Collectors

Zero Kill Champions

Always Out of Ammo

No Scope No Hope

Bots Are Friends

Red Zone Survivors

Toxic but Talented

Prone and Alone

Bridge Troll Society

No Vest No Stress

PUBG but on Foot

Squad Wipe Specialists

Chicken Dinner Rejects

The Last Circle Legends

AKM Recoil Addicts

Aim Assist Anonymous

Boom Boom Brigade

Back to Lobby Club

Frag Grenade Farmers

Flare Gun Misusers

Headshot Dreamers

Knocked Again Crew

Drop Shot Kings

Always Looting Never Shooting

Ping Problem Clan

Winner Winner No Dinner

Note that some PUBG Mobile clan names in this list could already be in use and, therefore, will be inaccessible. In such a case, add a few numerals or symbols to the chosen alias. If your device's keyboard doesn't have the symbols or fonts you wish to add to your username, turn to websites like Nickfinder.com or LingoJam.com.

