PUBG Black Budget new details leaked

A lot of new information has been leaked recently about PUBG Black Budget, the upcoming extraction shooter by Krafton. The game reportedly aims to expand the PUBG universe, alongside PUBG Blindspot, and PUBG Valor. It is expected to feature a PvPvE (player vs players vs environment) open world and possibly planned for release on PC, console, and mobile.

Ad

The leak was first reported by @Li_ovovo on X and has been shared by @PlayherIGN, a highly reptuable leaker in the community. Here's everything we know about PUBG Black Budget so far.

Note: This article is based on leaks. Readers are advised to take this information with a grain of salt and await official confirmation.

PUBG Black Budget features and gameplay details leaked

According to the leaks, the game is set to be an extraction-based shooter, a genre popularized by titles like Escape from Tarkov. For those unaware, this genre involves players collecting valuable items and attempting to extract them without being eliminated, emphasizing strategic planning, and tactical combat.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

The leaks claim the game will feature high-quality FPS combat and a 2.5 x 2.5 km map with both urban and underground locations to explore. It would also include a dynamically shrinking game zone, and the gear will be customizable. In addition to enemy players, the map would be populated with roaming creatures and human NPCs. The endgame would feature a boss battle deep underground.

Expand Tweet

Ad

@PlayerIGN also shared that PUBG Black Budget is being developed with PUBG’s signature gunplay in mind. The project is apparently led by Pawel "Smookie" Smolewski, a key developer behind PUBG’s combat mechanics. The game’s core gameplay loop would revolve around entering a hostile environment, gathering resources, and attempting to extract.

Details of PUBG Black Budget’s release are yet unknown. During an earnings call, Krafton confirmed the game has been delayed indefinitely. Note that the features and gameplay mentioned above are subject to change as the game is reportedly still under developement. Players are advised to actively check PUBG's social media accounts for any official announcement regarding Black Budget.

Ad

Read more articles here:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.