Escape from Tarkov weapons tier list (February 2025)

Escape from Tarkov features numerous weapons, with the devs constantly adding new guns to the game so players have a variety of options. Since most tend to stick to meta-defining weapons with excellent handling and recoil direction, others may want to know which firearms they should use to ensure their survival in every raid.

This article ranks every weapon in Escape from Tarkov in a tier list based on their usefulness and value.

Escape from Tarkov weapons tier list for February 2025

SS-tier

SIG MCX-SPEAR

The SIG-SPEAR (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming // Battlestate Games)

The SIG MCX-SPEAR is a rare weapon in Escape from Tarkov, as you must access and complete several tasks from Lightkeeper. Unlocking this hidden NPC can be difficult since you must finish several missions beforehand.

It uses 6.8x51mm ammunition, a caliber that other weapons in the title cannot use. The MCX-SPEAR features minimal recoil and has exceptional handling, allowing users to secure eliminations easily.

SCAR-H

The SCAR-H (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming // Battlestate Games)

The SCAR-H is an exceptional choice, especially if you prefer using 7.62x51mm ammunition. While the weapon was in the game for some time, it recently became popular among players after the developers included a few new attachments for it.

You can easily craft M61ammo for the SCAR-H after completing one of Peacekeeper’s missions Wet Job Part 6, after which you should be able to shred through the adversaries’ armor. This allows you to secure kills easily even if the opponent wears high-tier armor.

Mk47

The Mk47 in Escape from Tarkov (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming // Battlestate Games)

The Mk47 has been a player-favorite weapon for a while now due to its exceptional TTK. Since it uses 7.62x39mm ammunition, you can easily craft BP gzh from the level 3 Workbench.

Besides packing a punch in the mag, the Mk47 also doesn't have much recoil. This allows you to control the weapon better when firing all rounds in the magazine.

SR-3M

The SR-3M (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming // Battlestate Games)

Like the AS VAL, the SR-3M is an excellent assault rifle that can eliminate opponents instantly in Escape from Tarkov. It is significantly cheaper and uses the same bullets as the former.

At 900 RPM, the SR-3M can fire all bullets in the magazine in a couple of seconds. Hence, this firearm is excellent for those who enjoy the run-and-gun playstyle.

AXMC

The AXMC (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming // Battlestate Games)

The AXMC is the best Bolt-Action Sniper in Escape from Tarkov. It uses .338 Lapua Magnum bullets that can shred through almost anything. While the weapon is quite overpowered, unlocking it can be frustrating as you must first complete one of Jaeger’s Quests – Hunting Trip.

When using the right bullets, the AXMC can one-shot enemies by hitting their Thorax.

SR-25

The SR-25 (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming // Battlestate Games)

In Escape from Tarkov, the SR-25 features many customization options and uses 7.62x51mm ammunition. The weapon shines in both CQB and long-range fights thanks to its stability.

Also, the SR-25 is an excellent choice for maps like Shoreline and Lighthouse. You simply need to reach Loyalty Level 3 on Peacekeeper to unlock this weapon, which should be significantly easy to achieve.

MP7A2

The MP7A2 (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming // Battlestate Games)

The MP7A2 is the best run-and-gun weapon in Escape from Tarkov. Unlike its predecessor, it can be equipped with various attachments, including a foregrip. The weapon boasts high RPM that helps it drop enemies in an instant.

Opt for the MP7A2 in CQB, as it will help you win nearly every fight. This weapon is effective in maps such as Factory, Reserve, and even Customs.

S-tier

The RSASS in Escape from Tarkov (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming // Battlestate Games)

The weapons in this tier are exceptional but not as good as those in the SS tier. Hence, use the best possible ammo you can get to ensure victory:

AS VAL

RSASS

Mk-18

G28

TRG M10

DVL

SCAR-L

RD-704

SIG MCX

M4A1

HK 416A5

MDR (7.62x51mm)

MDR (5.56x45mm)

ASh-12

Vector 9x91

Vector .45

Uzi PRO SMG

Among these weapons, the ASh-12 is an exceptional weapon that can help you eliminate bosses. Additionally, the RSASS is a good replacement for the SR-25.

A-tier

The Velociraptor (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming // Battlestate Games)

The firearms in this tier are excellent to use. They can all easily eliminate opponents when used correctly:

TX-15 DML

VSK-94

AK-12

AUG-A1/A3

G36

SA58

Velociraptor

M700

SV-98

T-5000M

SVDS

VSS Vintorez

FN40GL

M32A1

M60E4/E6

PKM

PKP

RPK-16

AA-12 Gen 1/Gen 2

MP7A1

MP9/MP9-N

MPX

P90

These weapons can be used in most scenarios and are exceptional when paired with the strongest ammo of that caliber.

B-tier

The Desert Eagle (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming // Battlestate Games)

The weapons in this tier do not pose any threat to opponents and feature very few attachment options. The weapons in B-tier are:

RSh-12

CR 200DS

CR 50DS

USP .45

TT Pistol

SR-1MP Gyurza

PM Pistol

PL-15

PB pistol

P226R

MP-443 Grach

M1911A1

M45A1

M9A3

Glock 19X

Glock 18C

Glock 17

FN 5-7

Desert Eagle

APS

APB

UZI

UMP 45

SR-2M

PPSh-41

Kedr-B

PP-19-01

MP5K-N

MP5

Saiga-12K FA

Saiga-12K

MP-155

MTs-255-12

MP-153

MP-133

MP-43-1C

MP-18

M870

M590A1

M3 Super 90

KS-23M

RPD

RPDN

M1A

AKS-74UN

AKS-74UB

AKS-74U

AKS-74N

AKS-74

AKMS

AKMN

AKM

AK-105

AK-104

AK-103

AK-102

AK-101

AK-74N

AK-74M

AK-74

SVT-40

SAG AK/ AK Short

RFB

ADAR 2-15

9A-91

The weapons listed above are decent during the early-wipe stage but not during the late-wipe, as other players will likely use better weapons and ammunition in Escape from Tarkov.

C-tier

The TOZ-106 (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming // Battlestate Games)

Weapons in this tier are ineffective and should not be used in any scenario:

SKS

OP-SKS

VPO-101

VPO-136

VPO-209

AKMSN

VPO-215

Mosin Infantry

TOZ-106

Saiga-9

STM-9

Blicky

These weapons are not viable in most fights and use inferior ammo types. Additionally, the Blicky is only a toy gun.

