PMSL 2025 SEA Spring Super Weekend 1: Overall standings and summary 

Week 1 of the PUBG Mobile Super League (PMSL) 2025 SEA Spring concluded with Malaysia’s CelcomDigi Alliance topping the points table. The Super Weekend 1 was held on March 1 and 2, 2025, during which the top teams from the Group Stage Week 1 participated in 12 matches. Alliance had an amazing run during the weekend, scoring 129 points with the help of four Chicken Dinners and 81 kills.

Ad

Bigetron Esport from Indonesia performed spectacularly, claiming the second rank with 107 points and two Chicken Dinners. They played consistently during the two-day Super Weekend. D’Xavier from Vietnam finished third with 107 points and one Chicken Dinner.

The second and final week of the PMSL 2025 SEA League will be played from March 5 to 9, 2025. All the 24 participating teams will play in the Group Stage of Week 2 for 16 spots in the Super Weekend.

Super Weekend 1 overall scoreboard of PMSL 2025 SEA Spring

Ad

Trending

CelcomDigi Alliance - 129 points Bigetron Esports - 107 points D'Xavier - 107 points eArena - 81 points OsjaTH - 75 points BOOM Esports - 72 points Vampire - 68 points RRQ RYU - 68 points Kagendra - 67 points TEM Entertainment - 58 points VOIN DONKEY ID - 56 points Team Secret - 47 points SEM9 - 46 points Team Flash - 46 points Maqna Esports - 42 points Enam Sembilan Esports - 37 points

eArena from Thailand claimed the fourth spot with 81 points, with 60 eliminations. OJTH finished fifth with 75 points. BOOM Esports, who won two editions of the PMSL last year, ranked sixth with 72 points despite not winning any matches.

Ad

Defending champions Vampire Esports from Thailand had an average week as the side stood seventh on the scoreboard with 68 points and one Chicken Dinner. RRQ Ryu from Indonesia came eighth with 68 points. Kagendra from Indonesia scored 67 points and ranked ninth in the overall standings.

Ad

TEM from Thailand acquired 10th place with 58 points, including 36 eliminations. VOIN Donkey from Indonesia managed 11th position with 56 points to their name. The team had a strong run in the group stage, but faltered slightly during the Super Weekend.

Team Secret from Vietnam had a below average run as the club collected only 47 points in 12 matches. SEM9 from Malaysia and Team Flash from Vietnam scored 46 points each. Maqna and Enam Sembilan ranked 15th and 16th with 42 and 37 points, respectively. These teams will aim to bounce back in Week 2 of the PMSL SEA.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.