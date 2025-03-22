Delta Force is bringing solo mode for Black Hawk Down

Delta Force is officially getting a solo mode for the Black Hawk Down campaign, making it easier for players who did not prefer the co-op experience. This game is a remake of the 2004 classic and was released for free on PC. However, only the co-op story mode was available at release, a decision few players appreciated, as they preferred playing it solo.

In a recent interview with VideoGamer, the game's design director Ricky Liao confirmed that the solo mode is in development. On that note, here's everything we know about the Black Hawk Down campaign.

Delta Force Black Hawk Down solo mode is officially in development

Liao revealed during the interview with VideoGamer that Team Jade is working on a solo mode for the Black Hawk Down campaign. Many players found the game difficult when playing alone, as it was only balanced for co-op play. In response, the developers are creating a dedicated solo mode with adjusted difficulty settings to offer a more approachable experience.

Liao said the following about the game's high difficulty:

“The challenge is intentional, and we’ve designed the game to provide an immersive experience that challenges players to think tactically,”

However, while balancing changes are being made, developers have also mentioned that the solo mode will feature its own difficulty settings, making it more manageable for those who prefer playing alone.

Liao emphasized that Black Hawk Down is designed to make players strategize, rather than rush into combat. The game will seemingly continue to prioritize realism, requiring critical thinking and tactical execution.

Apart from the solo mode, the game's developers are also working on performance improvements for the Black Hawk Down campaign and the main multiplayer game, Delta Force.

That's everything we know about the upcoming update so far. To stay updated, you can follow the official social media channels of the game. You can also check out the official interview featuring Ricky Liao here.

