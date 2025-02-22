How long is the Delta Force Black Hawk Down campaign?

Delta Force Black Hawk Down is a new free-to-play campaign that immerses players in intense military operations. Players can experience the campaign solo or the co-op mode with up to four players. Considering it is free, many might wonder how long the campaign is. For an average player, it should take approximately 3 hours to complete the Delta Force Black Hawk Down.

Developed by Team Jade, this add-on became available on February 21, 2025, and serves as a reboot of the classic 2003 game. On that note, this article will help you understand the length of the Delta Force Black Hawk Down campaign.

Delta Force Black Hawk Down campaign: Average completion time and list of chapters

The Delta Force Black Hawk Down campaign comprises seven missions, offering multiple paths to enhance replayability. On average, players can expect to spend approximately three hours to complete the entire campaign including the cutscenes. However, the time could vary based on individual playstyles and familiarity with FPS games.

In general, players who are completing the campaign solo might take slightly more time than co-op. The game has seven chapters, each requiring roughly 15-20 minutes to complete if you do not die at all.

Here is the title and description of each chapter in the Delta Force Black Hawk Down campaign:

Chapter 1 "Irene": Push into the city, eliminate hostile forces at the landing point, then breach the meeting site and detain all of Aidid's advisors. Once it's done, signal friendly rangers to join you, and hold off the militia until the extraction convoy arrives.

Push into the city, eliminate hostile forces at the landing point, then breach the meeting site and detain all of Aidid's advisors. Once it's done, signal friendly rangers to join you, and hold off the militia until the extraction convoy arrives. Chapter 2 "The Fuse": In the chaos of the urban environment, your priority is to evacuate the wounded. As the squad's point man, eliminate any threats that impede the convoy's progress and ensure their safe passage to the main road.

In the chaos of the urban environment, your priority is to evacuate the wounded. As the squad's point man, eliminate any threats that impede the convoy's progress and ensure their safe passage to the main road. Chapter 3 "Black Hawk Down": Disaster strikes as a friendly helicopter crashes. Your mission is to race to the crash site, search for survivors, and provide emergency assistance.

Disaster strikes as a friendly helicopter crashes. Your mission is to race to the crash site, search for survivors, and provide emergency assistance. Chapter 4 "Lost Convoy": The capture mission is on hold. Your new objective is to escort a critical convoy through a hostile controlled area. Expect intense firefights at every turn.

The capture mission is on hold. Your new objective is to escort a critical convoy through a hostile controlled area. Expect intense firefights at every turn. Chapter 5 "Valor": Intel confirms another helicopter has been shot down. Two brave snipers are making a desperate stand to protect the survivors. Join the fight and provide critical support.

Intel confirms another helicopter has been shot down. Two brave snipers are making a desperate stand to protect the survivors. Join the fight and provide critical support. Chapter 6 "N.S.D.Q.": As darkness falls, rescue convoys are moving in. Your mission is to locate scattered soldiers and guide them back to safety.

As darkness falls, rescue convoys are moving in. Your mission is to locate scattered soldiers and guide them back to safety. Chapter 7 "Mogadishu Mile": This is a silent death run. Follow the extraction convoy on foot through enemy-infested streets, fighting through blockades to reach the stadium.

