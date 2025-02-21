All Delta Force campaign missions list

Delta Force campaign missions titled "Black Hawk Down" are now available to play for free. Players can join their squad for a Co-Op experience or go solo to face the challenging experience set in Mogadishu. The campaign is based on the famous 2001 movie Black Hawk Down, and this influence is evident as players progress through the missions. There are seven Chapters in this campaign mode, each located in different parts of Mogadishu.

Ad

This article highlights all Delta Force campaign mission lists.

Delta Force campaign missions: All chapters explored

Chapter 1- Irene

Delta Force campaign missions Chapter 1- Irene (Image via TiMi Studio Group)

The first mission takes you to Somalia, where Aidid’s staff is having a meeting near the Olympic Hotel. A white vehicle has been parked next to the meeting spot as a marker. Arresting these staff members will undermine Aidid’s powers.

Ad

Trending

Your objective is to eliminate those hostile forces at the landing point, then breach the meeting site and detain all of Aidid’s advisors. Once accomplished, signal your squadmate to join you in extracting from the site via the extraction convoy.

Chapter 2- The Fuse

Delta Force campaign missions: Chapter 2- The Fuse (Image via TiMi Studio Group)

This chapter puts you in the chaos of the urban environment, where your top priority is to evacuate the wounded soldiers. As the squad’s point man, make sure to eliminate every single threat that impedes the convoy’s progress and also clear the main road for a safe passage. In this chapter, players can operate combat vehicles to successfully execute the mission.

Ad

Read more: Delta Force beats Apex Legends on Steam within 2 months of its release

Chapter 3- Black Hawk Down

Delta Force campaign missions: Chapter 3- Black Hawk Down (Image via TiMi Studio Group)

In this chapter, the focus is on rescuing teammates and assisting fellow soldiers. The Black Hawk Down mission follows aerial combat where a friendly helicopter gets crashed, and your objective is to visit the crash site. Make sure to search for the survivors and provide the emergency assistance they need.

Ad

Chapter 4- Lost Convoy

Delta Force campaign missions: Chapter 4- Lost Convoy (Image via TiMi Studio Group)

The Lost Convoy is quite challenging, as you are tasked with escorting a critical convoy through a hostile controlled area. Players can expect intense combat at every step as they progress through this mission.

Ad

Check out: Is Delta Force campaign free to play?

Chapter 5- Valor

Delta Force campaign missions: Chapter 5- Valor (Image via TiMi Studio Group)

Similar to the Black Hawk Down mission, this mission also follows another helicopter crash that has been shot down by enemies. Two snipers from the team are standing to protect the survivors. Your main objective here is to join the fight with them, provide critical support to the survivors, and depart them from the area.

Ad

Chapter 6- N.S.D.Q

Chapter 6- N.S.D.Q (Image via TiMi Studio Group)

The N.S.D.Q mission takes during the nighttime, where you navigate through the city of Mogadishu. Your main objective here is to locate scattered soldiers and guide them back to safety with the rescue convoys.

Ad

Chapter 7- Mogadishu Marathon

Chapter 7- Mogadishu Marathon (Image via TiMi Studio Group)

Finally, the last chapter, Mogadishu Marathon, follows a silent death run. You must track the extraction convoy on foot through enemy-infested streets while fighting your way past blockades to reach the stadium.

Ad

Check out the links below for more Delta Force guides and news from Sportskeeda:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.