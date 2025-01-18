Best M700 build in Delta Force

By Pranoy Dey
Modified Jan 18, 2025 11:46 GMT
Here
Here's the best build for the M700 sniper rifle in Delta Force (Image via TiMi Studio Group)

In Delta Force, the M700 belongs to the Sniper Rifle category and excels in long-range fights. You can unlock it by reaching Warfare level 26. This firearm boasts a fire rate of 48 RPM and a damage output of 61, allowing players to easily eliminate enemies. Moreover, with a mag capacity of 5, this weapon is ideal for players looking for a reliable sniper in the game.

While the gun is pretty impressive in its stock version, certain attachments can help you get the best performance out of it. This article provides the best build for the M700 in Delta Force.

NOTE: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

Best Delta Force M700 build

To get the most out of the Sniper Rifle, use the attachments mentioned below:

A still of the M700 in Delta Force (Image via TiMi Studio Group)
A still of the M700 in Delta Force (Image via TiMi Studio Group)

Recommended build:

  • Muzzle: Whisper Tactical Suppressor
  • Barrel: M700 Integrally Suppressed Barrel
  • Optics: Optical Sniper 8x Scope
  • Offset Optics: Offset OSIGHT Red Dot
  • Mag: 10 Rounds-Mag
  • Mag Mount: Grizzly Full P. Mag Assist (Black)
  • Handguard: M700 Adv. Frame System
  • Rail Bipod: Practical Bipod
  • Foregrip: Resonate MKII Foregrip
  • Left Rail: LA-3C Green Laser-Light Combo
  • Right Rail: LA-3C Green Laser-Light Combo
  • Left Patch: Modular Handguard Panel
  • Upper Rail: LA-3C Green Laser-Light Combo

How do these attachments affect the M700?

The list provided below evaluates how these attachments enhance the weapon to unleash its true potential:

All recommended attachments for the sniper rifle (Image via TiMi Studio Group)
All recommended attachments for the sniper rifle (Image via TiMi Studio Group)
  • The Whisper Tactical Suppressor drastically increases the firing range and reduces the noise of the weapon, making it harder for enemies to detect the player. It also improves the handling of the weapon while shooting.
  • The M700 Integrally Suppressed Barrel improves the handling and stability of the weapon. It also significantly improves the firepower, helping players hit more accurate shots.
  • The Optical Sniper 8x Scope is a boon for players looking to engage enemies at long distances. This attachment improves the stability and expands the scoping range of the weapon.
  • The 10 Rounds-Mag is a small buff that increases the magazine capacity of the weapon from 5 to 10 rounds. However, it slightly reduces the weapon's handling and increases the reload time, so players can choose not to use it.
  • The Offset OSIGHT Red Dot is a useful addition along with the 8x scope that helps you to fight enemies in medium to close range. Similar to the mag attachment players can avoid this if they are only assigned as a sniper on their team.
  • The Grizzly Full P. Mag Assist improves the handling of the weapon while taking a shot.
  • The M700 Adv. Frame System is specially designed for this weapon, enabling it to open up nine additional slots while improving the handling and stability of the gun.
  • The Practical Bipod improves the handling and control of the Sniper Rifle.
  • The Resonate MKII Foregrip is a must-have for sniper rifles that boast high fire rates. In this weapon, the attachment improves the stability of the weapon while reducing the recoil.
  • The LA-3C Green Laser-Light Combo further enhances the weapon’s handling and accuracy allowing players to achieve precise headshots.
  • Finally, the Modular Handguard Panel improves the handling and control of the Sniper Rifle.

