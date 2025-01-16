  • home icon
Delta Force Season 2 release countdown: Start time for all regions

By Pranoy Dey
Modified Jan 16, 2025 10:59 GMT
Here's Delta Force Season 2 release countdown and timing for all regions (Image via TiMi Studio Group)

Delta Force Season 2 is all set to go live on January 18, 2025, at 02:00 (UTC+0). The upcoming season promises new content, including an additional operator, a game mode, various firearms and attachments, and an activity system called TurBrick. It is important to note that during the update period, players will not be able to access ranked matches.

Moreover, the rank system will be reset once Season 2 goes live. While updating, players encountering any issues can simply restart the game to complete the update.

With that said, let’s look into the Delta Force Season 2 release date and time for all major regions.

Delta Force Season 2 release date and time for all major regions

As mentioned, Season 2 of Delta Force will go live on January 18, 2025, at 02:00 (UTC+0). Based on this, here are the timings for all major regions:

New Operator, Alexei Petrov, Codename: Sineva from Season 2 (Image via TiMi Studio Group)
  • Pacific Time (PT): January 17, 6 pm (UTC -8)
  • Mountain Time (MT): January 17, 7 pm (UTC -7)
  • Central Time (CT): January 17, 8 pm (UTC -6)
  • Eastern Time (ET): January 17, 9 pm (UTC -5)
  • Greenwich Mean Time (GMT/UTC): January 18, 2 am (UTC+0)
  • Moscow Standard Time (MSK): January 18, 5 am (UTC +3)
  • Indian Standard Time (IST): January 18, 7:30 am (UTC +5:30)
  • China Standard Time (CST): January 18, 10 am (UTC +8)
  • Japan Standard Time (JST): January 18, 11 am (UTC +9)
  • Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST): January 18, 12 pm (UTC +10)
  • New Zealand Standard Time (NZST): January 18, 3 pm (UTC +12)

Delta Force Season 2 release countdown

The Delta Force Season 2 will go live when the countdown reaches zero:

