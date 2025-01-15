The Mini-14 is a marksman rifle in Delta Force, available exclusively for the Recon class, and falls among the few weapons accessible from the beginning. It boasts the highest fire rate (590 RPM) in its category. While its damage output isn't particularly high, the gun excels in medium-range engagements due to its laser-like precision and lack of recoil or gun kick, making it one of the best early-game options.

This article provides the best Mini-14 build in Delta Force to dominate medium-range battles.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

Most optimal Delta Force Mini-14 build

To use this marksman rifle to its full potential, you must customize it with the right attachments, as discussed in detail below.

Mini-14 marksman rifle in Delta Force (Image via TiMi Studio Group)

Recommended build:

Muzzle: Sandstorm Vertical Compensator

Sandstorm Vertical Compensator Barrel: Mini 14 Enhanced Barrel

Mini 14 Enhanced Barrel Foregrip: Angled Hand Stop

Angled Hand Stop Stock: Elite Light Stock

Elite Light Stock Handguard: Mini 14 Adv. Frame System

Mini 14 Adv. Frame System Magazine: Mini-14 30-Round Mag

Mini-14 30-Round Mag Mag Mount: Badger Small Mag Assist (Black)

Badger Small Mag Assist (Black) Optic: Russian Accuracy 2x Scope

Russian Accuracy 2x Scope Left Rail: DD Python Handguard

DD Python Handguard Right Rail: DD Python Handguard

The weapon becomes exceptionally stable with these attachments, showing no movement or recoil even during sustained fire. This setup also slightly improves mobility, allowing you to strafe faster while shooting. However, unlocking all the attachments requires either playing matches with the weapon or using EXP Tokens to level it up.

How do these attachments affect the Mini-14?

This section breaks down how each attachment enhances the MR’s performance, helping you create the best loadout for optimal results:

Delta Force gunsmith (Image via TiMi Studio Group)

The Sandstorm Vertical Compensator is an excellent muzzle attachment as it reduces the rifle's vertical recoil, resulting in laser-like stability during sustained fire.

The Mini-14 Enhanced Barrel increases the gun's range and muzzle velocity, making it effective in long-range engagements while improving control and stability for precise shots.

To enhance handling, the Angled Hand Stop is included, providing faster ADS speed for quick target acquisition.

The Elite Light Stock boosts mobility and control, allowing for improved strafe speed when aiming and moving sideways.

Additionally, the Mini 14 Adv. Frame System handguard further enhances the weapon's handling and control.

For extended firepower, the Mini-14 30-Round Mag is crucial, increasing the magazine capacity from 10 to 30 bullets. Although this slightly reduces handling, it minimizes the need for frequent reloads. To compensate for the handling loss, equipping the Badger Small Mag Assist (Black) is recommended.

For optics, the Russian Accuracy 2x Scope provides a clear advantage in long-range battles, but this attachment can be chosen based on personal preference.

Lastly, the DD Python Handguard for the Right and Left Rail further improves handling, completing this optimal setup.

Best Mini-14 build calibration settings in Delta Force

After equipping the recommended attachments, calibrate them to further enhance the Mini-14's overall performance. Here are our suggestions for the same:

Barrel: Weight Limit +50.00 g; Length +10.00 mm

Weight Limit +50.00 g; Length +10.00 mm Stock: Weight Limit +50.00 g; Placement Default

