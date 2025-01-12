Best Vector build in Delta Force

The Vector is a submachine gun in Delta Force. It's known for its unmatched firing rate of 1091 RPM, which makes it capable of eliminating players in seconds. However, this extreme rate of fire comes with a significant drawback — its recoil makes it challenging to control and accurately hit targets. Additionally, the weapon is unavailable by default and requires unlocking at account level 38.

The base variant of this SMG is not ideal for use, primarily due to its default magazine size of just 17 bullets (insufficient for effective combat).

This article provides the best Vector build to help you dominate close-range battles in Delta Force.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

Most optimal Delta Force Vector build

To utilize the full potential of this SMG, you must select the right attachments, as discussed in detail below.

Vector SMG in Delta Force (Image via TiMi Studio Group)

Recommended build:

Muzzle: Titanium Contest Muzzle Brake

Titanium Contest Muzzle Brake Barrel: Vector Lonsword Ultra-Long Barrel Combo

Vector Lonsword Ultra-Long Barrel Combo Foregrip: Tactical Vertical Foregrip

Tactical Vertical Foregrip Stock: 416 Stable Stock

416 Stable Stock Magazine: Vector 40-Round Extended Mag

Vector 40-Round Extended Mag Mag Mount: Badger Small Mag Assist (Black)

Badger Small Mag Assist (Black) Optic: Panoramic Red Dot Sight

Panoramic Red Dot Sight Upper Rail: PEQ-2 Red Laser-Light Combo

PEQ-2 Red Laser-Light Combo Upper Patch: DD Python Handguard

DD Python Handguard Upper Rail: DD Python Handguard

DD Python Handguard Right Patch: DD Python Handguard

DD Python Handguard Left Patch: DD Python Handguard

The loadout code for this Delta Force Vector Submachine Gun build is as follows:

Vector Submachine Gun-Warfare-6F5IH7O09B793ILS11ON5

With these attachments, the SMG becomes significantly more stable, allowing you to take on multiple enemies simultaneously. While the movement speed is slightly compromised, the added stability more than compensates for it.

Make sure to play a few matches with the weapon to level it up, as the attachments mentioned above unlock progressively as your weapon's level increases. Note that you can use EXP Tokens to expedite the leveling process.

How do these attachments affect the Vector?

The section below explains how each attachment enhances the gun’s performance, helping you create the best loadout for optimal results.

Delta Force gunsmith (Image via TiMi Studio Group)

The Titanium Contest Muzzle Brake is a key attachment that significantly improves control, enhancing the weapon's stability and reducing shakiness during sustained firing.

The Vector Lonsword Ultra-Long Barrel Combo is another valuable addition, increasing the weapon's range, muzzle velocity, control, and stability. While the gun isn’t designed for long-range engagements, this barrel allows you to perform effectively in medium-range battles with added precision and stability.

The Tactical Vertical Foregrip improves the gun's handling, compensating for the reductions caused by other attachments in this build.

The 416 Stable Stock is another essential attachment, boosting stability and control to reduce weapon shakiness and ensure more accurate shots.

The Vector 40-Round Extended Mag is critical for increasing the gun's magazine capacity to 40 rounds, which is ideal for close-range encounters. However, if you’re willing to sacrifice handling further, you can opt for the 70-Round Drum Mag, which provides greater ammo capacity. To counterbalance this trade-off, using the Badger Small Mag Assist (Black) will help recover some lost handling.

For the optic, the Panoramic Red Dot Sight is a fan favorite, offering a clean and precise sight picture. However, optics are based on personal preference, so feel free to select one that suits your playstyle.

The PEQ-2 Red Laser-Light Combo is another important attachment, improving the SMG's hip-fire accuracy and providing faster ADS speeds, which are crucial for close-range battles.

Finally, the DD Python Handguard is recommended to further enhance the gun's handling, compensating for the reductions caused by other attachments in this build.

Best Vector build calibration settings in Delta Force

After equipping the recommended attachments, consider calibrating them to further improve the weapon's overall performance. Here are our recommendations:

Barrel: Weight Limit +50.00 g; Length -10.00 mm

Weight Limit +50.00 g; Length -10.00 mm Foregrip: Thickness +20.00 g

Thickness +20.00 g Stock: Weight Limit +50.00 g, Placement +4 Slot

