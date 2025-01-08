Best SR-3M build in Delta Force

The SR-3M is a submachine gun (SMG) in Delta Force, available for the Support class. It is one of the best close-range weapons in the title, excellent to use within a 50-meter range with a fast time-to-kill, allowing you to dominate in close-quarters combat. The weapon features minimal recoil and a decent firing rate, making it highly controllable for both beginners and veterans.

That said, the SR-3M is not unlocked by default; you must reach account level 30 to unlock it. This article provides the best build for the SR-3M in Delta Force to help you dominate the battlefield.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

Most optimal Delta Force SR-3M build

To get the most out of the weapon, it is essential to customize it with the right attachments. Detailed below, are the recommended attachments to maximize its effectiveness.

Trending

SR-3M SMG in Delta Force (Image via TiMi Studio Group)

Recommended build:

Muzzle: Poseidon Flash Hider

Poseidon Flash Hider Barrel: SR-3M Cast Steel Tactical Barrel

SR-3M Cast Steel Tactical Barrel Foregrip: RK-0 Foregrip

RK-0 Foregrip Rear Grip: AK Stable Rear Grip

AK Stable Rear Grip Stock: Elite Light Stock

Elite Light Stock Magazine: VSS 45-Round Mag

VSS 45-Round Mag Mag Mount: Badger Small Mag Assist (Black)

Badger Small Mag Assist (Black) Optic: Panoramic Red Dot Sight

Panoramic Red Dot Sight Upper Rail: PEQ-2 Red Laser-Light Combo

PEQ-2 Red Laser-Light Combo Left Rail: Ranger Handguard

Ranger Handguard Right Rail: Ranger Handguard

Ranger Handguard Left Patch: Ranger Handguard

Ranger Handguard Right Patch: Ranger Handguard

The loadout code for this Delta Force SR-3M Submachine Gun is as follows:

SR-3M Compact Assault Rifle-Warfare-6F57RH009B793ILS11ON5

With these attachments, SR-3M’s recoil becomes negligible, making the SMG much easier to control and use. However, to unlock all the attachments, you’ll need to play a few matches and level up the weapon. If you have spare EXP Tokens, consider using them for the same.

Also read: Best SCAR-H build in Delta Force

How do these attachments affect the SR-3M?

The following section explains how each attachment enhances the weapon's performance, helping you create the best loadout for optimal results.

Delta Force gunsmith (Image via TiMi Studio Group)

Poseidon Flash Hider (Muzzle) : This attachment significantly enhances weapon control, improving accuracy during sustained fire.

: This attachment significantly enhances weapon control, improving accuracy during sustained fire. SR-3M Cast Steel Tactical Barrel : An essential attachment that increases muzzle velocity and range, allowing the weapon to perform well even in mid-range engagements. Additionally, it boosts control, further improving accuracy.

: An essential attachment that increases muzzle velocity and range, allowing the weapon to perform well even in mid-range engagements. Additionally, it boosts control, further improving accuracy. RK-0 Foregrip : This foregrip reduces vertical recoil, making the weapon easier to control and helping maintain accuracy during sustained firing.

: This foregrip reduces vertical recoil, making the weapon easier to control and helping maintain accuracy during sustained firing. AK Stable Rear Grip : Enhances weapon control, improving both accuracy and stability during combat.

: Enhances weapon control, improving both accuracy and stability during combat. Elite Light Stock : Increases ADS movement speed, crucial for close-range battles where mobility and faster aiming can make you harder to hit. This stock also improves weapon control, making it easier to handle.

: Increases ADS movement speed, crucial for close-range battles where mobility and faster aiming can make you harder to hit. This stock also improves weapon control, making it easier to handle. VSS 45-Round Mag : This is the most critical attachment, as the SR-3M’s base magazine holds only 15 rounds, which is insufficient. This extended magazine increases capacity to 45 rounds, ideal for continuous combat.

: This is the most critical attachment, as the SR-3M’s base magazine holds only 15 rounds, which is insufficient. This extended magazine increases capacity to 45 rounds, ideal for continuous combat. Badger Small Mag Assist (Black) : This attachment slightly improves handling and complements the extended magazine for better weapon performance.

: This attachment slightly improves handling and complements the extended magazine for better weapon performance. PEQ-2 Red Laser-Light Combo : Boosts ADS speed and hip-fire accuracy, which are vital for close-quarters combat.

: Boosts ADS speed and hip-fire accuracy, which are vital for close-quarters combat. Panoramic Red Dot Sight : This optic provides a clean sight picture, indirectly helping with better aiming. You can customize this optic based on your preference.

: This optic provides a clean sight picture, indirectly helping with better aiming. You can customize this optic based on your preference. Ranger Handguard: Equip this in the remaining attachment slots to further improve recoil control, enabling precise, laser-like shooting.

Also read: Best M4A1 build in Delta Force

Best SR-3M build calibration settings in Delta Force

After equipping the recommended attachments, consider calibrating them to further improve the weapon's overall performance.

Barrel: Weight Limit -50.00 g; Length -10.00 mm

Weight Limit -50.00 g; Length -10.00 mm Foregrip: Thickness +20.00 mm

For more Delta Force news and guides, check out the links below:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.