Best SR-3M build in Delta Force

The SR-3M is a submachine gun (SMG) in Delta Force, available for the Support class. It is one of the best close-range weapons in the title, excellent to use within a 50-meter range with a fast time-to-kill, allowing you to dominate in close-quarters combat. The weapon features minimal recoil and a decent firing rate, making it highly controllable for both beginners and veterans.
That said, the SR-3M is not unlocked by default; you must reach account level 30 to unlock it. This article provides the best build for the SR-3M in Delta Force to help you dominate the battlefield.
Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.
Most optimal Delta Force SR-3M build
To get the most out of the weapon, it is essential to customize it with the right attachments. Detailed below, are the recommended attachments to maximize its effectiveness.
Recommended build:
- Muzzle: Poseidon Flash Hider
- Barrel: SR-3M Cast Steel Tactical Barrel
- Foregrip: RK-0 Foregrip
- Rear Grip: AK Stable Rear Grip
- Stock: Elite Light Stock
- Magazine: VSS 45-Round Mag
- Mag Mount: Badger Small Mag Assist (Black)
- Optic: Panoramic Red Dot Sight
- Upper Rail: PEQ-2 Red Laser-Light Combo
- Left Rail: Ranger Handguard
- Right Rail: Ranger Handguard
- Left Patch: Ranger Handguard
- Right Patch: Ranger Handguard
The loadout code for this Delta Force SR-3M Submachine Gun is as follows:
- SR-3M Compact Assault Rifle-Warfare-6F57RH009B793ILS11ON5
With these attachments, SR-3M’s recoil becomes negligible, making the SMG much easier to control and use. However, to unlock all the attachments, you’ll need to play a few matches and level up the weapon. If you have spare EXP Tokens, consider using them for the same.
How do these attachments affect the SR-3M?
The following section explains how each attachment enhances the weapon's performance, helping you create the best loadout for optimal results.
- Poseidon Flash Hider (Muzzle): This attachment significantly enhances weapon control, improving accuracy during sustained fire.
- SR-3M Cast Steel Tactical Barrel: An essential attachment that increases muzzle velocity and range, allowing the weapon to perform well even in mid-range engagements. Additionally, it boosts control, further improving accuracy.
- RK-0 Foregrip: This foregrip reduces vertical recoil, making the weapon easier to control and helping maintain accuracy during sustained firing.
- AK Stable Rear Grip: Enhances weapon control, improving both accuracy and stability during combat.
- Elite Light Stock: Increases ADS movement speed, crucial for close-range battles where mobility and faster aiming can make you harder to hit. This stock also improves weapon control, making it easier to handle.
- VSS 45-Round Mag: This is the most critical attachment, as the SR-3M’s base magazine holds only 15 rounds, which is insufficient. This extended magazine increases capacity to 45 rounds, ideal for continuous combat.
- Badger Small Mag Assist (Black): This attachment slightly improves handling and complements the extended magazine for better weapon performance.
- PEQ-2 Red Laser-Light Combo: Boosts ADS speed and hip-fire accuracy, which are vital for close-quarters combat.
- Panoramic Red Dot Sight: This optic provides a clean sight picture, indirectly helping with better aiming. You can customize this optic based on your preference.
- Ranger Handguard: Equip this in the remaining attachment slots to further improve recoil control, enabling precise, laser-like shooting.
Best SR-3M build calibration settings in Delta Force
After equipping the recommended attachments, consider calibrating them to further improve the weapon's overall performance.
- Barrel: Weight Limit -50.00 g; Length -10.00 mm
- Foregrip: Thickness +20.00 mm
