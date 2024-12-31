Best M4A1 build in Delta Force

The M4A1 is a balanced assault rifle in Delta Force that can dominate the battlefield with the best build. This weapon unlocks at account level 14, so it requires some time to access. However, once unlocked, its versatility and performance make it a standout choice in battles.

Currently, Delta Force features two major modes: Warfare and Operations. Warfare is a typical multiplayer mode where players battle in a massive arena to capture or defend strategic points. Operations is an extraction-based mode that combines PvPvE elements. In this mode, players amass valuable loot while navigating to the extraction point, risking all resources if killed.

This best M4A1 build is optimized for Warfare mode, offering a competitive edge with the perfect combination of attachments in Delta Force.

Best Delta Force M4A1 build

The following M4A1 build is designed to enhance the weapon shoot with pinpoint accuracy, almost like a laser, without sacrificing other attributes. It will also improve long-range effectiveness and minimize recoil, resulting in a highly controlled weapon. Here are the attachments you should use:

M4A1 assault rifle in Delta Force (Image via TiMi Studio Group)

Muzzle: Sandstorm Vertical Compensator

Sandstorm Vertical Compensator Barrel: AR Gabriel Long Barrel Combo

AR Gabriel Long Barrel Combo Stock: Skeleton Sniper Stock

Skeleton Sniper Stock Foregrip: Angled Hand Stop

Angled Hand Stop Rear Grip: AR Heavy Tower Grip

AR Heavy Tower Grip Grip Mount: Stable Grip Base

Stable Grip Base Left Rail: PERST-7 Blue Laser-Light Combo

PERST-7 Blue Laser-Light Combo Magazine: M4 45-Round Extended Mag

M4 45-Round Extended Mag Mag Mount: Stable Grip Base (Black)

Stable Grip Base (Black) Right Rail: Ranger Handguard

Ranger Handguard Upper Rail: Ranger Handguard

Ranger Handguard Left Patch: Ranger Handguard

Ranger Handguard Right Patch: Ranger Handguard

Ranger Handguard Upper Patch: Ranger Handguard

Ranger Handguard Optic: Panoramic Red Dot Sight

The loadout code for this Delta Force M4A1 Assault Rifle is as follows:

M4A1 Assault Rifle-Warfare-6F576R009B793ILS11ON5

To use this weapon, you must opt for the Assault class in Delta Force's Warfare mode.

How do these attachments affect the M4A1?

This section explains how each attachment enhances the M4A1, creating the best loadout for optimal performance.

Delta Force gunsmith (Image via TiMi Studio Group)

The Sandstorm Vertical Compensator significantly improves vertical recoil control, reducing shakiness during long-range shots.

The AR Gabriel Long Barrel Combo boosts muzzle velocity, range, recoil control, and stability, making the weapon more effective at longer distances.

The Skeleton Sniper Stock compensates for handling drawbacks from other attachments, improving both handling and stability.

The Angled Hand Stop boosts ADS speed, allowing for faster aiming and more accurate shots in fast-paced battles.

The AR Heavy Tower Grip slightly enhances control, handling, stability, and accuracy without drawbacks, and unlocks an additional attachment slot — Grip Mount.

The Stable Grip Base maximizes stability and slightly improves control.

The PERST-7 Blue Laser-Light Combo enhances hip-fire accuracy, offering an edge in close-range situations.

The M4 45-round Extended Mag boosts magazine capacity from 30 to 45 rounds, allowing for sustained fire.

The Ranger Handguard further enhances control, while the Panoramic Red Dot Sight provides a clean, precise sight picture for better aiming.

Best M4A1 build calibration settings in Delta Force

After equipping the above-mentioned attachments, calibrate them to achieve slight improvements in the weapon's overall performance.

Optic: Zoom -0.25x; Pupil Distance +20.00 mm

Zoom -0.25x; Pupil Distance +20.00 mm Foregrip: Weight Limit -20.00 g; Thickness +20.00 mm

Weight Limit -20.00 g; Thickness +20.00 mm Stock: Weight Limit +50.00 g, Placement +2 Slot

