Best M4A1 build in Delta Force

By Animesh Talukdar
Modified Jan 27, 2025 14:26 GMT
Guide to setting up the best M4A1 build in Delta Force (Image via TiMi Studio Group)
Guide to setting up the best M4A1 build in Delta Force (Image via TiMi Studio Group)

The M4A1 is a balanced assault rifle in Delta Force that can dominate the battlefield with the best build. This weapon unlocks at account level 14, so it requires some time to access. However, once unlocked, its versatility and performance make it a standout choice in battles.

Currently, Delta Force features two major modes: Warfare and Operations. Warfare is a typical multiplayer mode where players battle in a massive arena to capture or defend strategic points. Operations is an extraction-based mode that combines PvPvE elements. In this mode, players amass valuable loot while navigating to the extraction point, risking all resources if killed.

This best M4A1 build is optimized for Warfare mode, offering a competitive edge with the perfect combination of attachments in Delta Force.

also-read-trending Trending

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

Best Delta Force M4A1 build

The following M4A1 build is designed to enhance the weapon shoot with pinpoint accuracy, almost like a laser, without sacrificing other attributes. It will also improve long-range effectiveness and minimize recoil, resulting in a highly controlled weapon. Here are the attachments you should use:

M4A1 assault rifle in Delta Force (Image via TiMi Studio Group)
M4A1 assault rifle in Delta Force (Image via TiMi Studio Group)
  • Muzzle: Sandstorm Vertical Compensator
  • Barrel: AR Gabriel Long Barrel Combo
  • Stock: Skeleton Sniper Stock
  • Foregrip: Angled Hand Stop
  • Rear Grip: AR Heavy Tower Grip
  • Grip Mount: Stable Grip Base
  • Left Rail: PERST-7 Blue Laser-Light Combo
  • Magazine: M4 45-Round Extended Mag
  • Mag Mount: Stable Grip Base (Black)
  • Right Rail: Ranger Handguard
  • Upper Rail: Ranger Handguard
  • Left Patch: Ranger Handguard
  • Right Patch: Ranger Handguard
  • Upper Patch: Ranger Handguard
  • Optic: Panoramic Red Dot Sight

The loadout code for this Delta Force M4A1 Assault Rifle is as follows:

  • M4A1 Assault Rifle-Warfare-6F576R009B793ILS11ON5

To use this weapon, you must opt for the Assault class in Delta Force's Warfare mode.

Also read: Best CAR-15 build in Delta Force

How do these attachments affect the M4A1?

This section explains how each attachment enhances the M4A1, creating the best loadout for optimal performance.

Delta Force gunsmith (Image via TiMi Studio Group)
Delta Force gunsmith (Image via TiMi Studio Group)

The Sandstorm Vertical Compensator significantly improves vertical recoil control, reducing shakiness during long-range shots.

The AR Gabriel Long Barrel Combo boosts muzzle velocity, range, recoil control, and stability, making the weapon more effective at longer distances.

The Skeleton Sniper Stock compensates for handling drawbacks from other attachments, improving both handling and stability.

The Angled Hand Stop boosts ADS speed, allowing for faster aiming and more accurate shots in fast-paced battles.

The AR Heavy Tower Grip slightly enhances control, handling, stability, and accuracy without drawbacks, and unlocks an additional attachment slot — Grip Mount.

The Stable Grip Base maximizes stability and slightly improves control.

The PERST-7 Blue Laser-Light Combo enhances hip-fire accuracy, offering an edge in close-range situations.

The M4 45-round Extended Mag boosts magazine capacity from 30 to 45 rounds, allowing for sustained fire.

The Ranger Handguard further enhances control, while the Panoramic Red Dot Sight provides a clean, precise sight picture for better aiming.

Also read: How to access the Firing Range in Delta Force

Best M4A1 build calibration settings in Delta Force

After equipping the above-mentioned attachments, calibrate them to achieve slight improvements in the weapon's overall performance.

  • Optic: Zoom -0.25x; Pupil Distance +20.00 mm
  • Foregrip: Weight Limit -20.00 g; Thickness +20.00 mm
  • Stock: Weight Limit +50.00 g, Placement +2 Slot

Also read: Best SMG-45 build in Delta Force

For more Delta Force news and guides, check out the links below:

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी