Best CI-19 build in Delta Force

The CI-19 is a powerful assault rifle in Delta Force but is not unlocked by default. Players must reach account level 43 to access this weapon. Belonging exclusively to the Assault class, the CI-19 is unavailable for other classes, such as Support, Engineer, and Recon.

While the CI-19 boasts impressive damage output, it suffers from significant recoil, making it unstable during sustained long-range firing and challenging to control even in mid-range engagements. However, the weapon can be made more stable and user-friendly with the right attachments.

This article will outline the best attachments to create the optimal CI-19 build in Delta Force.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

Most optimal Delta Force CI-19 build

To unleash the weapon, it is essential to customize it with the right attachments. Detailed below, are the recommended attachments to maximize its effectiveness.

CI-19 assault rifle in Delta Force (Image via TiMi Studio Group)

Recommended build:

Muzzle: Poseidon Flash Hider

Poseidon Flash Hider Barrel: SR-3M Cast Steel Tactical Barrel

SR-3M Cast Steel Tactical Barrel Foregrip: Resonant Ergonomic Grip

Resonant Ergonomic Grip Rear Grip: New Type Vanguard Light Grip

New Type Vanguard Light Grip Stock: 416 Stable Stock

416 Stable Stock Gas Block: New High-Speed Gas Block

New High-Speed Gas Block Magazine: 5.8 Newtype 60-Round Drum Mag

5.8 Newtype 60-Round Drum Mag Optic: Panoramic Red Dot Sight

Panoramic Red Dot Sight Right Rail: LA-3C Green Laser-Light Combo

LA-3C Green Laser-Light Combo Upper Rail: Ranger Handguard

Ranger Handguard Left Rail: Ranger Handguard

Ranger Handguard Upper Patch: Ranger Handguard

Ranger Handguard Left Patch: Ranger Handguard

Ranger Handguard Right Patch: Ranger Handguard

The loadout code for this Delta Force CI-19 assault rifle is as follows:

CI-19 Assault Rifle-Warfare-6F57A2O09B793ILS11ON5

With these attachments, the CI-19 becomes significantly more stable, and its recoil becomes much easier to manage. This build makes the weapon versatile, and capable of performing well across all ranges, though it excels in medium-range engagements.

However, all the attachments mentioned above must first be unlocked. These can be acquired by leveling up your weapon. To do so, play a few matches using the CI-19 or utilize EXP Tokens to speed up the process.

Also read: Best SG552 build in Delta Force

How do these attachments affect the CI-19?

The below section explains how each attachment enhances the weapon's performance, helping you create the best loadout for optimal results.

Delta Force gunsmith (Image via TiMi Studio Group)

The Poseidon Flash Hide muzzle enhances the CI-19's recoil control, providing greater stability during sustained firing and minimizing weapon shake.

The SR-3M Cast Steel Tactical Barrel is another critical addition, improving the weapon's damage range, muzzle velocity, and overall control. These enhancements allow the assault rifle to perform effectively in long-range engagements, making it versatile.

The Resonant Ergonomic Grip is the most important attachment in this build. It significantly reduces vertical recoil, resulting in a much more stable weapon during sustained firing.

The New Type Vanguard Light Grip is a must-have to further enhance handling and responsiveness. It improves weapon control, making the CI-19 easier to fire accurately in mid to long-range combat.

The 416 Stable Stock is equally crucial for improving stability and control. This attachment ensures the weapon remains steady during continuous firing.

While the New High-Speed Gas Block has some drawbacks, such as slightly reduced handling and stability, it compensates by increasing the firing rate. This improvement is vital as it increases the weapon time-to-kill ratings.

The 5.8 Newtype 60-Round Drum Mag is indispensable for medium- to long-range engagements. Its extended capacity reduces the need for frequent reloading, allowing for sustained fire that keeps you in the fight longer.

For the right rail attachment, the LA-3C Green Laser-Light Combo is recommended as it significantly enhances ADS speed and hip-fire accuracy, giving you a crucial edge in close-range encounters.

When it comes to optics, the Panoramic Red Dot Sight and the AP5000 Reflex Sight are both excellent options. The Panoramic Red Dot is a fan favorite for its clean picture sight, while the AP5000 is better suited for players focusing on long-range engagements. Choose based on your preferred playstyle.

Lastly, use the Ranger Handguard in the remaining attachment slots as it further reduces recoil and enhances precision.

Also read: Best SR-3M build in Delta Force

Best CI-19 build calibration settings in Delta Force

After equipping the recommended attachments, consider calibrating them to further improve the weapon's overall performance.

Barrel: Weight Limit +50.00 g; Length -10.00 mm

Weight Limit +50.00 g; Length -10.00 mm Foregrip: Thickness Default; Weight Limit +20.00 g

Thickness Default; Weight Limit +20.00 g Rear Grip: Weight Limit +50.00 g, Thickness +0.00 mm

Weight Limit +50.00 g, Thickness +0.00 mm Stock: Weight Limit +50.00 g, Placement +3 Slot

Also read: Best SMG-45 build in Delta Force

For more Delta Force news and guides, check out the links below:

