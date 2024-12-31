Best SG552 build in Delta Force

The SG552 is an assault rifle in Delta Force, unlocked at account Level 16. Once unlocked, it offers a high rate of fire (906 rounds per minute) and solid damage output, making it highly effective at close to medium ranges. However, its high firing rate makes controlling recoil challenging over longer distances. To mitigate this and enhance its effectiveness at range, using the right attachments is crucial.
This article explores the best loadout for the SG552 in Delta Force.
Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.
Best Delta Force SG552 build
The attachments listed below will greatly improve the SG552 compared to its base variant. However, unlocking all attachments requires playing a few matches to level up the weapon. Once leveled up, you can assemble the recommended build.
- Muzzle: Bastion Horizontal Compensator
- Barrel: SG552 Knight Heavy Barrel
- Foregrip: RK-0 Foregrip
- Rear Grip: AR Heavy Tower Grip
- Grip Mount: Stable Grip Base
- Stock: Skeleton Sniper Stock
- Magazine: SG552 45-Round Extended Mag
- Mag Mount: Badger Small Mag Assist (Black)
- Optic: Panoramic Red Dot Sight
- Left Rail: PEQ-2 Red Laser-Light Combo
- Right Rail: Ranger Handguard
- Left Patch: Ranger Handguard
- Right Patch: DD Python Handguard
- Upper Rail: DD Python Handguard
- Upper Patch: DD Python Handguard
The loadout code for this Delta Force SG552 Rifle is as follows:
- SG552 Assault Rifle-Warfare-6F578IS09B793ILS11ON5
Select the Recon class in Delta Force's Warfare mode to use this weapon.
How do these attachments affect the M4A1?
The below section explains how each attachment enhances the weapon, creating the best loadout for optimal performance.
The Bastion Horizontal Compensator is a crucial attachment that improves horizontal recoil control, stabilizing shots and reducing shakiness at a distance.
The Knight Heavy Barrel enhances recoil control, increases muzzle velocity, and extends range, providing an advantage in long-distance engagements.
The RK-0 Foregrip improves vertical recoil control, ensuring greater stability during sustained fire.
The AR Heavy Tower Grip slightly boosts control, handling, stability, and accuracy without drawbacks while unlocking a new slot: Grip Mount.
The Stable Grip Base enhances control and stability for better weapon handling.
To compensate for reduced handling caused by other attachments, the Skeleton Sniper Stock improves stability.
The SG552 45-Round Extended Mag is essential, increasing the magazine capacity from 20 to 45 rounds, adding 25 extra bullets.
The Badger Small Mag Assist (Black) slightly improves handling.
The Panoramic Red Dot Sight provides a precise sight picture, making it a popular choice.
The PEQ-2 Red Laser-Light Combo improves handling by increasing ADS speed and enhancing hip-fire accuracy.
Finally, the Ranger Handguard and DD Python Handguard boost handling and control, completing the loadout.
Best SG552 build calibration settings in Delta Force
After equipping the abovementioned attachments, calibrate them to achieve slight improvements in the weapon's overall performance.
- Optic: Zoom +0.25x; Pupil Distance -20.00 mm
- Barrel: Weight Limit +50.00 g; Length +10.00 mm
- Foregrip: Placement +5 Slot; Thickness +20.00 mm
- Rear Grip: Weight Limit +50.00 g, Thickness +20.00 mm
- Stock: Weight Limit +50.00 g, Placement +2 Slot
