Is Delta Force campaign co-op?

The Delta Force campaign is set to release on February 21, 2025, and players are wondering its price and whether it will feature co-op gameplay. While the answer to the first question is still unclear since pre-orders haven't gone live as of yet, the answer to the second question is confirmed. The Delta Force campaign will feature co-op gameplay (up to four players), allowing gamers to team up with their friends to experience the gritty and dark terrain of Mogadishu, Somalia.

In this article, we will go over some key features and the system requirements for the upcoming DLC Delta Force: Black Hawk Down.

Delta Force campaign: Black Hawk Down supports co-op

Flying in Black Hawk helicopters in Mogadishu skies (Image via TiMi Studio Group)

After the Black Hawk Down campaign releases, players will be able to team up with their friends and experience seven grueling missions featuring iconic events from Ridley Scott's 2001 movie Black Hawk Down. Players will be able to access the campaign from the main menu, from where they can also select the two other primary modes — Operations and Warfare.

The Delta Force campaign is built on the Unreal Engine 5 which will enable players to experience a higher level of visual fidelity. Ranging from hostage rescue to escorting convoys and fighting beside a crashed helicopter to Mogadishu Mile all the iconic scenes from the movie can be experienced in co-op on a challenging difficulty that makes the experience more true to life.

Delta Force campaign: System requirements

Iconic Black Hawk crash site inspired by the 2001 Ridley Scott movie (Image via TiMi Studio Group)

Having been built on Unreal Engine 5, the system requirements for the Delta Force campaign Black Hawk Down are slightly higher than its multiplayer version, which runs on Unreal Engine 4.

The minimum system requirements for Black Hawk Down are as follows:

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

Operating System: Windows 10 64-bit

Processor: Intel Core i5-6500 or AMD Ryzen 5 1500x

Memory: 16 GB RAM

Graphics processor: Nvidia Geforce GTX 1060 5G or AMD RX5500 XT or Intel Arc A580

Storage: 5 GB of available space

The recommended system requirements for Black Hawk Down are as follows:

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

Operating System: Windows 10 64-bit

Processor: Intel Core i7-8700 / AMD Ryzen 5 5500

Memory: 16 GB RAM

Graphics processor: Nvidia Geforce GTX 3060 or AMD RX5700 XT or Intel Arc A770

Storage: 8 GB available space

The minimum system requirements are quite modest and the recommended specs are generally found on mid-range builds. This makes the Delta Force campaign Black Hawk Down potentially capable of running on most modern systems at medium to high settings at playable frame rates.

