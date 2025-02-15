Delta Force Flappy Hawk Web Event: All rewards and how to get them

The Delta Force Flappy Hawk Web event is live, offering various in-game items. This event started on February 14, 2025, and will continue until March 16, 2025. Unlike other events in the title, it allows you to play a retro game featuring a Black Hawk helicopter and achieve a high score. The more you score, the more rewards you can earn from this event. Hence, it is recommended to take the opportunity before it concludes.

This article highlights the Delta Force Flappy Hawk Web Event and guides you on getting all the rewards.

Delta Force Flappy Hawk Web Event: All rewards explored

The event offers various in-game freebies. You can easily get all rewards by achieving 100 mileage points. Here’s what you can get:

Leaderboard and some of the rewards from Flappy Hawk Web Event (Image via TiMi Studio Group)

Daily Challange Supply Pack

Intermediate Weapon Exp. Token (x5)

Standard Gear Ticket

Premium Weapon Exp. Token (x5)

SG552 Advanced Full Pack (x1)

Warfare 2x XP Card (x1)

Calling Card- No Man Left Behind (x1)

Interestingly, the game has a dedicated leaderboard where you can view other players' scores and compete to surpass them by scoring higher.

How to get all rewards from the Delta Force Flappy Hawk Web Event

You can join the event by clicking this link and logging in to your Level Infinite Pass account. After you have finished, you can start the game by claiming the first fuel from the Daily Mission section, as you need 1 Fuel to fly the helicopter.

Complete daily missions to collect fuel (Image via TiMi Studio Group)

The objective of the game is to clear all obstacles and pass through them to score points. You must tap the screen rhythmically to keep the helicopter in the air and avoid collisions. Hitting an obstacle will instantly end the game and you will need to restart. You can collect additional fuel by completing your daily mission. The higher your score, the closer you get to claiming your rewards.

