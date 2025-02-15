Best weapon build codes for Delta Force

Weapon build codes allow players to waste less time tinkering with their guns and spend more time shooting enemies with them. In general, gamers require a good grasp of map layouts as well as a decent amount of weapon-handling experience to excel in Delta Force. However, weapon build codes help trivialize this game by removing half of these requirements and letting players equip fully kitted, well-optimized loadouts.

Ad

These weapon builds in Delta Force exist in various styles. While some may focus on improving a firearm's recoil control, others might focus on faster ADS times. Although these choices come down to each player's personal preference and the game mode is it being utilized in, there exist some weapon builds that offer a balanced loadout that can perform in any scenario.

We go over 10 such weapon build codes in Delta Force that players can utilize to import a fine-tuned gun capable of delivering a solid experience.

Ad

Trending

Note: Weapon exclusivity for operator classes only exists in Havoc Warfare, and this list is in no particular order.

Also read: When does Delta Force Black Hawk Down campaign release?

10 best weapon build codes in Delta Force

1) SMG-45

SMG-45 weapon build code in Delta Force (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming / TiMi Studio Group)

Build code: SMG-45 Submachine Gun-Warfare-6FC4HF009B793ILS11ON5

Ad

The SMG-45 is one of the best overall weapons in the game available to Support and Recon classes. Although this weapon has a relatively low fire rate, it makes up for this with its high damage per bullet and low recoil. The SMG-45 weapon build code in Delta Force features an excellent Sprint fire Delay, allowing players to run and gun easily. This combined with SMG-45's excellent recoil control makes it a menace in short ranges.

Ad

2) M4A1

M4A1 build that excels at both short and long ranges (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming / TiMi Studio Group)

Build code: M4A1 Assault Rifle-Warfare-6FC4II809B793ILS11ON5

Ad

The M4A1 is widely regarded as one of the best assault rifles in Delta Force thanks to its high range, decent recoil, fast fire rate, and low bullet drop-off. It is available only to the Assault class and often a go-to for D-Wolf or Vyron mains. This particular weapon build code focuses on making the M4A1 a lethal tool to eliminate opponents in both long and short ranges.

3) SG552

Ad

This SG552 build makes Recon class lethal skirmishers (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming / TiMi Studio Group)

Build code: SG552 Assault Rifle-Warfare-6F577V409B793ILS11ON5

Ad

The SG552 is another top assault rifle currently in Delta Force. It's available to the Recon and Assault classes. Much like the M4A1 build above, this weapon build code in Delta Force lets players utilize this gun in both long and short ranges. Although this gun has a relatively high visual horizontal recoil, the lack of any major vertical kick and an insane fire rate makes it one of the fastest killing machines.

Ad

4) AUG

AUG build code for Engineer class (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming / TiMi Studio Group)

Build code: AUG Assault Rifle-Warfare-6F5I6RO09B793ILS11ON5

Ad

AUG is a reliable assault rifle that is available to the Engineer and Recon classes. This gun features some of the most distinct and varied barrel options in the game and allows for much weapon build flexibility. This weapon build code in puts the focus on recoil control and visual stability when firing the gun. The AUG is capable of dealing lethal damage at both long and short ranges but suffers in TTK due to its rather low fire rate

Ad

5) CI-19

CI-19 weapon loadout (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming / TiMi Studio Group)

Build code: CI-19 Assault Rifle-Warfare-6FC4LL009B793ILS11ON5

Ad

Another assault rifle that competes with the M4A1 and SG552 and is exclusive to the Assault class is the CI-19. This novel weapon features Chinese craftsmanship and is a great tool for eliminating hordes of enemies. This weapon's build code focuses on very high control with rather sluggish ADS time. This is done to promote a more reserved playstyle that depends more on raw aim and defensive gameplay style.

Also read: Delta Force Flappy Hawk Web Event: All rewards and how to get them

Ad

6) M7

M7 features high stopping power and high recoil (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming / TiMi Studio Group)

Build code: M7 Battle Rifle-Warfare-6FC4MI409B793ILS11ON5

Ad

The M7 is an assault rifle exclusive to the Engineer class that features sub-optimal firing experience. This gun presents a ton of visual recoil and can only have a 45-round maximum magazine capacity. What makes this rifle stand out is its high damage range, which makes eliminating opponents a rather trivial task even at medium ranges. This particular weapon build code focuses on high weapon control in order to make shooting easier.

Ad

7) Bizon

Bizon run and gun build (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming / TiMi Studio Group)

Build code: Bizon Submachine Gun-Warfare-6F57DQG09B793ILS11ON5

Ad

Bizon is one of the strongest SMGs found in Delta Force. It comes with basic attachments but features one of the biggest magazines. Additionally, the decent fire rate, low recoil, and very low Sprint fire Delay in this weapon build code make it the optimal firearm to run and gun with. This SMG is only available to the Support and Recon classes.

8) MP5

MP5 performs well in tactical shooting stance (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming / TiMi Studio Group)

Build code: MP5 Submachine Gun-Warfare-6FC4OSO09B793ILS11ON5

Ad

MP5 is one of the few best SMGs in the game alongside the Bizon and SMG-45. This gun comes with an extremely high fire rate which is unusual for its weapon category. However, this feature is balanced out by the high visual recoil found when aiming down sights. The build code focuses on high weapon control and handling as well as making it a great firearm to utilize in a tactical shooting stance.

Ad

9) S12K

S12K is the best shotgun in Delta Force (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming / TiMi Studio Group)

Build code: S12K Shotgun-Warfare-6FC4PR409B793ILS11ON5

Ad

S12K is arguably the best shotgun in the game. It is available to the Assault, Support, and Engineer classes. This weapon can equip a rather large drum mag which makes dealing with tones of enemies easier. Its build code features a special S12K build where it fires in fully automatic mode. This removes the semi-automatic operation nature of the S12K and makes it easier to run and gun with.

Ad

10) M700

This M700 build can hit targets well over 160 meters away (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming / TiMi Studio Group)

Build code: M700 Sniper Rifle-Warfare-6FC4QOO09B793ILS11ON5

Ad

The M700 is the most balanced sniper rifle in Delta Force. It has a decent magazine size, can takedown targets well over 160 meters, and comes with a fast bolt action animation that makes shooting easy. This weapon's build code in Delta Force equips an Insight 3/7 Scope which can take the distance to the target into account and present a precise red dot marker after taking bullet drop-off into account. This makes it a lethal headshot machine for patient snipers.

Ad

This concludes our coverage of the ten best weapon build codes in Delta Force covering a wide range of weapon categories that are widely picked in both Warfare and Operations game modes.

For more news on Delta Force, follow Sportskeeda:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.