How to report players in Delta Force

Delta Force is the latest shooter title published by TiMi Studio Group. Players might be wondering how to report anyone violating the terms of the game — be it a case of utilizing third-party software, inappropriate behavior, or the use of exploits to gain a gameplay advantage.

Fortunately, there are two dependable methods that you can use when reporting such players. This information is available on Steam’s news page as a notice of penalties and violations.

Delta Force is a multiplayer game that has strict regulations to protect the integrity of the title. Regular security patches and player report assistance are integral to any online game as they help the system remove cheaters and toxic users.

This article highlights the most effective routes to report players in Delta Force.

Note: Parts of this article are subjective and reflect the author’s opinion.

What is the process for reporting players in Delta Force?

Here is a quick overview of two methods that you can use to report players in Delta Force:

In-game reporting

You can report players by clicking on the exclamation mark below a player’s character banner.

Alternatively, click on the profile picture and select Character Information. From here, you can head to the Historical Results tab and choose the match that you wish to report the player in.

After this is done, click on the exclamation mark at the bottom of the results page (present in the bottom-right area).

A second screen will pop up and provide you with different options for reporting the selected player. You can also choose a different player from the drop-down menu provided in the report screen.

Select the violations from the listed options and click on “OK” to complete the reporting process in-game.

Report outside of the game

Visit the G.T.I. Security Station's official website. Select “G.T.I. Security” under the “Service Center” drop-down menu. This menu is present on the top ribbon of the web page.

Once the page loads, click on the “Report” option on the right side to start the process. The page will lead you to a new tab with a form to complete the process. Follow the instructions on the form to report players outside of the game.

It is important to note that reporting players is a serious step, and you should only take such action if there is evidence of violations beyond reasonable doubt. Fans can check out the Violations & Penalty tab from the G.T.I. Security page for detailed information.

