The best QBZ95-1 build in Delta Force is a force to be reckoned with. The weapon is unlocked at player Level 8 and is perfect for those who love to play aggressively and engage in close quarters. However, you won't find it being praised much, as despite being an Assault Rifle, it has extremely high recoil and can be challenging to use at mid-ranges

In this guide, we will take a closer look at the best QBZ95-1 build in Delta Force to help you get more kills with the weapon and dominate your matches with ease.

Best Delta Force QBZ95-1 build

To create the best Delta Force QBZ95-1 build, you must use all the attachments listed below:

Optic: Mini Red Dot Sight

Mini Red Dot Sight Handguard Kit: 95 Longbow Platform Kit

95 Longbow Platform Kit Left Rail: LA-3C Green Laser-Light Combo

LA-3C Green Laser-Light Combo Right Patch: DD Python Handguard

DD Python Handguard Left Patch: DD Python Handguard

DD Python Handguard Barrel: QBZ95-1 Longbow Barrel Combo

QBZ95-1 Longbow Barrel Combo Muzzle: Bastion Horizontal Compensator

Bastion Horizontal Compensator Foregrip: RK-0 Foregrip

RK-0 Foregrip Rear Grip: Invasion Rear Grip

Invasion Rear Grip Mag: 5.8 Newtype 60-Round Drum Mag

5.8 Newtype 60-Round Drum Mag Cheek Pad: QBZ Cheek Pad

Setting up the best Delta Force QBZ95-1 build (Image via TiMi Studio Group)

All these attachments combined, drastically improve the damage range on the gun making it ideal for mid-range engagements. On top of that, these attachments help reduce recoil by a lot, making the Assault Rifle easier to use for newcomers and veterans alike.

You'll notice the changes to the recoil behavior over the base variant instantly after setting up this loadout. Head over to the Firing Range and compare the base gun with the best QBZ95-1 build. It is really hard to miss the striking differences in their performance.

How do these attachments affect the QBZ95-1?

If you want to learn how each of these attachments affects the best QBZ95-1 build in the game, read below:

The Mini Red Dot Sight is a clean and minimalistic optical sight that is well-suited for close-range engagements. That said, optics are preferential and you may switch it with something like the Panoramic Red Dot Sight or the XRO Quick Response sight.

is a clean and minimalistic optical sight that is well-suited for close-range engagements. That said, optics are preferential and you may switch it with something like the Panoramic Red Dot Sight or the XRO Quick Response sight. The 95 Longbow Platform Kit assists with controlling recoil and improves both the stability and the handling stats of the weapon. It also adds two mod slots that allow for further customization.

assists with controlling recoil and improves both the stability and the handling stats of the weapon. It also adds two mod slots that allow for further customization. The LA-3C Green Laser-Light Combo, when activated, improves the handling and accuracy of the weapon fired from the hip. It also allows for the tactical stance, which is game-changing in all close-quarter combat scenarios.

when activated, improves the handling and accuracy of the weapon fired from the hip. It also allows for the tactical stance, which is game-changing in all close-quarter combat scenarios. The DD Python Handguard boosts the handling stats of the weapon. In this build, we have used two of these for the best possible outcome.

boosts the handling stats of the weapon. In this build, we have used two of these for the best possible outcome. The QBZ95-1 Longbow Barrel Combo drastically improves the damage range and muzzle velocity of the rifle. It also helps lower recoil, making the firearm both lethal and easier to use in medium-range gunfights.

drastically improves the damage range and muzzle velocity of the rifle. It also helps lower recoil, making the firearm both lethal and easier to use in medium-range gunfights. The Bastion Horizontal Compensator, as the name suggests, helps reduce the horizontal recoil of the weapon.

as the name suggests, helps reduce the horizontal recoil of the weapon. The RK-0 Foregrip helps reduce the vertical recoil. The QBZ95-1's vertical recoil can pose a problem in ranged combat and RK-0 ensures that most of it is mitigated.

helps reduce the vertical recoil. The QBZ95-1's vertical recoil can pose a problem in ranged combat and RK-0 ensures that most of it is mitigated. The Invasion Rear Grip gives you additional handling boosts and at the same time, helps in reducing recoil.

gives you additional handling boosts and at the same time, helps in reducing recoil. The 5.8 Newtype 60-Round Drum Mag increases the bullet count per magazine from 30 to 60, essentially doubling it. This ensures that you don't have to reload in the middle of combat and have sufficient time to get into cover.

increases the bullet count per magazine from 30 to 60, essentially doubling it. This ensures that you don't have to reload in the middle of combat and have sufficient time to get into cover. Finally, the QBZ Cheek Pad assists in lowering recoil and improving both the handling and firing stability of the rifle.

Best QBZ95-1 build calibration settings in Delta Force

After setting up the best QBZ95-1 build in Delta Force, you must calibrate some of the attachments. This will help you get the most out of the gun. Here is what we suggest:

Barrel: Weight Limit +50.00 g

Weight Limit +50.00 g Foregrip: Placement +2 Slot

Placement +2 Slot Rear Grip: Weight Limit +50.00 g

Weight Limit +50.00 g Cheek Pad: Weight Limit +50.00 g

Exploring the best QBZ95-1 build calibration settings (Image via TiMi Studio Group)

These further enhance the best QBZ95-1 build. The calibrations on the Barrel improve firing stability by 4%, while those on the Rear Grip give you additional recoil control. Meanwhile, the changes to the Foregrip and the Rear Grip both reduce recoil.

That covers everything you need to know about setting up the best QBZ95-1 build in the shooter.

