The best M14 build in Delta Force makes it an extremely versatile gun. Despite being a Marksman Rifle, the weapon can be used as an Assault Rifle at close ranges in full auto mode, which is where it truly shines. However, this also poses a problem. Right out of the bat, the rifle has extremely high recoil. Moreover, by default, the weapon has a magazine capacity of only 10 bullets. As such, given its fire rate of 727 rpm, you'll be running out of bullets pretty quickly.

Hence, it becomes crucial to equip the right attachments to mitigate this recoil and make it easy to use in both close as well as mid-range combat. In this quick guide, we'll take a closer look at the best M14 build in Delta Force that will help you make the most of the weapon.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

Best Delta Force M14 build

To set up the best Delta Force M14 build, you must use all the attachments listed below:

Trending

Optic: Mini Red Dot Sight

Mini Red Dot Sight Upper Patch: DD Python Handguard

DD Python Handguard Upper Rail: DD Python Handguard

DD Python Handguard Rail Rail: DD Python Handguard

DD Python Handguard Barrel: M14 Roamer Standard Barrel

M14 Roamer Standard Barrel Left Rail: PERST-7 Blue Laser Light Combo

PERST-7 Blue Laser Light Combo Muzzle: Sandstorm Vertical Compensator

Sandstorm Vertical Compensator Foregrip: X25U Angled Combat Grip

X25U Angled Combat Grip Mag: M14 50-Round Drum Mag

M14 50-Round Drum Mag Stock: UR Spec Ops Tactical Stock

UR Spec Ops Tactical Stock Handguard Kit: M14 Adv. Frame System

The loadout code for this Delta Force M14 marksman rifle build is as follows:

M14 Marksman Rifle-Warfare-6F5IG2409B793ILS11ON5

Creating the best M14 build in Delta Force (Image via TiMi Studio Group)

The main goal of this build is to reduce the gun's recoil and make it viable for close-range combat. If you want to check out how the best M14 build compares to the default loadout, make sure to head into the Firing Range. You'll immediately notice a reduction in recoil with the build we have suggested in this article.

How do these attachments affect the M14?

To learn more about how each of these attachments impact the M14, read below:

The Mini Red Dot Sight provides a clean and precise picture of the targets at close ranges. It's not recommended to use any optical sight with magnification levels over 2x, as this build is optimized to be used as an Assault Rifle.

provides a clean and precise picture of the targets at close ranges. It's not recommended to use any optical sight with magnification levels over 2x, as this build is optimized to be used as an Assault Rifle. The DD Python Handguards improve the handling stats of the weapon. For this build, we have equipped three of them for additional handling boost.

improve the handling stats of the weapon. For this build, we have equipped three of them for additional handling boost. The M14 Roamer Standard Barrel increases the muzzle velocity and damage range of the gun. On top of that, it also assists with recoil control.

increases the muzzle velocity and damage range of the gun. On top of that, it also assists with recoil control. The PERST-7 Blue Laser Light Combo increases handling attributes and lets you fire more accurately when it's activated. Moreover, it allows for a tactical stance, which is a game-changer in close-quarter combat.

increases handling attributes and lets you fire more accurately when it's activated. Moreover, it allows for a tactical stance, which is a game-changer in close-quarter combat. The Sandstorm Vertical Compensator drastically reduces the vertical recoil of the gun and makes it more stable. This essentially rids the need for you to manually counter the recoil by a lot.

drastically reduces the vertical recoil of the gun and makes it more stable. This essentially rids the need for you to manually counter the recoil by a lot. The X25U Angled Combat Grip reduces both vertical as well as horizontal recoil, making the weapon easier to use.

reduces both vertical as well as horizontal recoil, making the weapon easier to use. The M14 50-Round Drum Mag increases the bullet count per magazine from 10 to 50. This allows you to stay in fights for longer durations and engage multiple targets without breaking a sweat.

increases the bullet count per magazine from 10 to 50. This allows you to stay in fights for longer durations and engage multiple targets without breaking a sweat. The UR Spec Ops Tactical Stock further reduces recoil and makes the weapon more stable for medium-range engagements.

further reduces recoil and makes the weapon more stable for medium-range engagements. Finally, the M14 Adv. Frame System improves recoil control and handling, and gives you a few additional slots to modify your weapon (such as Foregrip, both Upper and Right Rails, and more).

Also read: How to level up your weapons easily in Delta Force

Best M14 build calibration settings in Delta Force

After equipping the attachments and setting up the best M14 build in Delta Force, you can further fine-tune the loadout for the best results. Here are our suggestions:

Barrel: Weight Limit +50.00 g, Length +10.00 mm

Weight Limit +50.00 g, Length +10.00 mm Stock: Weight Limit +50.00 g, Placement +4 Slot

Exploring the best M14 build calibration settings (Image via TiMi Studio Group)

The calibrations to the Barrel will increase the weapon's muzzle velocity and firing stability. Similarly, the tweaks to the Stock help improve firing stability and provide additional recoil control. These calibrations further enhance the gun, making it one of the best weapon builds in the game.

Read more: Best CAR-15 Assault Rifle loadout

That covers everything that you need to know about setting up the best M14 build in the game.

For the latest DF news and guides, make sure to check out the articles linked below:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.