The best K416 build in Delta Force can be extremely lethal in the right hands. The K416 is currently one of the best Assault Rifles in the game, excelling at mid-range and even long-range combat. The main highlight of the weapon is its quick fire rate of 880 RPM. This means that it shoots just as fast as an SMG and delivers damage equivalent to an Assault Rifle.
However, this fast fire rate comes at a cost. The rifle has a high vertical recoil that is hard to counter manually. This calls for a proper build that mitigates these issues and gets the most out of the weapon.
This guide will help you develop the best K416 build in Delta Force to help you get more kills in the game.
Best Delta Force K416 build
To create the best Delta Force K416 build, you must use all the following attachments:
- Optic: Holographic Sight
- Upper Patch: DD Python Handguard
- Right Patch: Ranger Handguard
- Left Patch: Ranger Handguard
- Upper Rail: PEQ-2 Red Laser-Light Combo
- Right Rail: Ranger Handguard
- Left Rail: Ranger Handguard
- Barrel: K416 Elite Heavy Barrel Combo
- Foregrip: RK-0 Foregrip
- Mag Mount: Badger Small Mag Assist
- Mag: M4 45-Round Extended Mag
- Grip Mount: Stable Grip Base
- Rear Grip: AR Heavy Tower Grip
- Stock: 416 Light Stock
The loadout code for this Delta Force K416 build is as follows:
- K416 Assault Rifle-Warfare-6F57BL009B793ILS11ON5
Combining all these attachments will significantly reduce recoil with the K416, which is a major caveat of the base weapon. But that's not all. This loadout has also been tweaked to improve the gun's accuracy and stability when firing it at mid-ranges. Try checking the differences between the base variant and the best K416 build at the Firing Range. You'll immediately notice the improvements.
How do these attachments affect the K416?
Here is how these attachments develop the weapon into the best K416 build:
- Optics are completely preferential. However, in our testing, we have found the Holographic Sight to perform the best. You may also use the Panoramic Red Dot Sight or any other optic with similar magnification levels for optimal results.
- The DD Python Handguard helps improve the handling stats of the weapon. This makes the gun easier to use when playing in aggressive scenarios.
- The Ranger Handguards assist with recoil control. In this loadout, we are using four of these for the least possible recoil.
- The PEQ-2 Red Laser-Light Combo significantly improves the handling and accuracy statistics of the weapon. It also enables you to use a tactical stance, which comes in handy when used at close ranges.
- The K416 Elite Heavy Barrel Combo improves damage range and muzzle velocity. But that is not all. It also helps with recoil control.
- The RK-0 Foregrip helps reduce vertical recoil, which as we have discussed earlier, is quite high right out of the bat.
- The Badger Small Mag Assist helps improve handling. It has no caveats associated with it and must be used for optimal outcomes.
- The M4 45-Round Extended Mag increases the bullet count per magazine from 30 to 45. It ensures that you don't end up reloading in the face of a threat. The fast fire rate quickly burns through your magazine and hence having even 15 additional bullets can be game-changing.
- The Stable Grip Base has a significant effect on stabilizing the gun when firing in full-auto. It also assists with recoil control.
- The AR Heavy Tower Grip has multiple impacts on the gun. It improves the rifle's accuracy, stability, and handling, and assists with recoil control.
- Finally, the 416 Light Stock helps with firing stability and recoil control, making it a lot more accurate for mid-range combat.
Best K416 build calibration settings in Delta Force
Once you are done equipping the attachments and have your best K416 build in Delta Force ready, make a few calibrations before heading into a match for the best results. Here's what we recommend:
- Barrel: Weight Limit +50.00 g, Length -10.00 mm
- Foregrip: Placement +4 Slot, Thickness +20.00 mm
- Rear Grip: Weight Limit +50.00 g, Thickness +20.00 mm
- Stock: Weight Limit +50.00 g, Placement +3 Slot
These calibrations further enhance the weapon. The Barrel tweaks improve its aim down sight speed and firing stability. Similarly, by calibrating the Foregrip, you get additional recoil control and firing stability. The Rear Grip tweaks are also aimed at improving recoil control and stability. Likewise, the calibrations on the Stock also help with firing stability and recoil control.
That covers everything there is to know about creating the best K416 build in the game. One of the best weapons in the game, we recommended using the K416 in close and medium-range combat.
