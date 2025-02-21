Is Delta Force campaign free to play?

Yes, the Delta Force campaign named Black Hawk Down is free to play. Surprisingly, the developers have decided to offer this iconic campaign at no cost, expressing their gratitude to the dedicated fans. This decision allows both new and veteran players to experience the intense missions inspired by the classic 2003 film without any financial commitment.
Delta Force campaign: An iconic remake
The Delta Force series has long been celebrated for its realistic military simulations and tactical gameplay. The Black Hawk Down campaign, originally released in 2003, is a standout entry drawing inspiration from Ridley Scott's 2001 film Black Hawk Down. This campaign immerses players in the Battle of Mogadishu, offering a blend of strategic planning and intense combat scenarios.
In this reboot, developers have meticulously recreated the original missions, enhancing them with modern graphics and much-refined mechanics, thanks to Unreal Engine 5. Players step into the boots of elite Delta Force operators, navigating urban battlefields, rescuing hostages, and engaging in fierce firefights against overwhelming odds.
The campaign can be enjoyed alone, or you can invite your friends for a co-op experience. If you are interested, you can download this game by clicking here. However, you will need to add the multiplayer Delta Force game to your library first.
Delta Force: Black Hawk Down system requirements
To ensure an optimal gaming experience, these are the system requirements for the Delta Force campaign:
Minimum requirements:
- OS: Windows 10 64 bit
- Processor: Intel Core i5-6500 / AMD Ryzen 5 1500x
- Memory: 16 GB RAM
- Graphics: Nvidia Geforce GTX 1060 5G / AMD RX5500 XT / Intel Arc A580
- Storage: 28 GB available space
Recommended requirements:
- OS: Windows 10 64 bit
- Processor: Intel Core i7-8700 / AMD Ryzen 5 5500
- Memory: 16 GB RAM
- Graphics: Nvidia Geforce GTX 3060 / AMD RX5700 XT / Intel Arc A770
- Storage: 28 GB available space
