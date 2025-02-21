Is Delta Force campaign free to play?

Yes, the Delta Force campaign named Black Hawk Down is free to play. Surprisingly, the developers have decided to offer this iconic campaign at no cost, expressing their gratitude to the dedicated fans. This decision allows both new and veteran players to experience the intense missions inspired by the classic 2003 film without any financial commitment.

Delta Force campaign: An iconic remake

The Delta Force series has long been celebrated for its realistic military simulations and tactical gameplay. The Black Hawk Down campaign, originally released in 2003, is a standout entry drawing inspiration from Ridley Scott's 2001 film Black Hawk Down. This campaign immerses players in the Battle of Mogadishu, offering a blend of strategic planning and intense combat scenarios.

In this reboot, developers have meticulously recreated the original missions, enhancing them with modern graphics and much-refined mechanics, thanks to Unreal Engine 5. Players step into the boots of elite Delta Force operators, navigating urban battlefields, rescuing hostages, and engaging in fierce firefights against overwhelming odds.

The campaign can be enjoyed alone, or you can invite your friends for a co-op experience. If you are interested, you can download this game by clicking here. However, you will need to add the multiplayer Delta Force game to your library first.

Delta Force: Black Hawk Down system requirements

To ensure an optimal gaming experience, these are the system requirements for the Delta Force campaign:

Minimum requirements:

OS: Windows 10 64 bit

Windows 10 64 bit Processor: Intel Core i5-6500 / AMD Ryzen 5 1500x

Intel Core i5-6500 / AMD Ryzen 5 1500x Memory: 16 GB RAM

16 GB RAM Graphics: Nvidia Geforce GTX 1060 5G / AMD RX5500 XT / Intel Arc A580

Nvidia Geforce GTX 1060 5G / AMD RX5500 XT / Intel Arc A580 Storage: 28 GB available space

Recommended requirements:

OS: Windows 10 64 bit

Windows 10 64 bit Processor: Intel Core i7-8700 / AMD Ryzen 5 5500

Intel Core i7-8700 / AMD Ryzen 5 5500 Memory: 16 GB RAM

16 GB RAM Graphics: Nvidia Geforce GTX 3060 / AMD RX5700 XT / Intel Arc A770

Nvidia Geforce GTX 3060 / AMD RX5700 XT / Intel Arc A770 Storage: 28 GB available space

