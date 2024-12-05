Crossplay in Delta Force explained: Can you play across PC, Xbox, and PlayStation? Possibilities explored

Delta Force is currently available to play for PC and mobile players. With its multiplayer mode, Havoc Warfare, and the extraction mode, Tactical Turmoil, players can also explore the single-player campaign (PC only) completely free. As for cross-play support, the situation is a bit tricky right now. The game is only available for PC and mobile, with official confirmation that it’s coming to both PS5 and Xbox Series S/X. The developers have also announced that the game supports cross-progression between PC and mobile players.

If you want to learn about whether the game supports cross-play, read below.

Delta Force: Hawk Ops Crossplay Explained

The Delta Force developers have already confirmed that the game is coming to both PS5 and Xbox Series S/X. However, whether the game will have cross-play on all platforms has yet to be announced. Given that most multiplayer games allow cross-play these days, we can expect the same will happen with Delta Force upon its console release. The release period for consoles is confirmed to be in Q1 2025. We will have more information regarding cross-play after an official announcement.

All devices supporting Delta Force

Here’s the list of all supported devices for Delta F

PC

Xbox Series X|S

PS5

iOS

Android

All supported platforms for Delta Force (Image via Activision)

The title is free to play on all platforms so you won’t have to buy an Xbox Game Pass subscription to enjoy it. As of now, you can download Delta Force Hawk Ops from Steam or the Epic Games Store to enjoy the game on PC. For mobile players, there are seveal closed beta tests time to time. You can enjoy the game when the next closed beta test goes live.

