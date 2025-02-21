All Delta Force campaign rewards and how to get them

Players can attain various Delta Force campaign rewards with the arrival of Black Hawk Down this February. The co-op campaign features striking visuals, thanks to Unreal Engine 5, and puts you straight in the middle of the 1993 Somali Civil War.

Being a faithful reboot of the 2001 Ridley Scott movie, Black Hawk Down showcases gritty combat in Mogadishu. With seven missions available across the entire campaign, you can complete various challenges to unlock five campaign rewards.

In this article, we list all of the Delta Force campaign rewards and the criteria for unlocking them.

Delta Force campaign rewards: How to unlock

Reward handbook for Black Hawk Down campaign (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming / TiMi Studio Group)

The Delta Force Black Hawk Down campaign takes you down the streets of Mogadishu during the 1993 Somali Civil War when General Aidid was the primary target for Team Delta and other US forces.

There are a total of five campaign rewards. They are:

Calling Card - Black Hawk Forever

- Black Hawk Forever Calling Card - Debris

- Debris Special Badge - Black Hawk Downing

- Black Hawk Downing Special Badge - Black Hawk Ace Squad

- Black Hawk Ace Squad Special Badge - Black Hawk Lone Wolf

The criteria for unlocking these rewards are as follows:

Black Hawk Forever - Complete Stage 1 of the Black Hawk Down Campaign.

- Complete Stage 1 of the Black Hawk Down Campaign. Debris - Complete all stages of the Black Hawk Down Campaign.

- Complete all stages of the Black Hawk Down Campaign. Black Hawk Downing - Complete all stages of the Black Hawk Down Campaign.

- Complete all stages of the Black Hawk Down Campaign. Black Hawk Ace Squad - Complete all stages with the highest rating in a squad of the Black Hawk Down Campaign.

- Complete all stages with the highest rating in a squad of the Black Hawk Down Campaign. Black Hawk Lone Wolf - Complete all stages with the highest rating while being solo in the Black Hawk Down Campaign.

These objectives can be hard to fulfil as the campaign has challenging difficulties. Not only are the militia extremely accurate in their shots, but they can also swarm you in great numbers. This is meant to replicate the scenarios faced by the actual Team Delta in 1993.

