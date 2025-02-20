Delta Force campaign Twitch drops: All rewards and how to earn them

The Delta Force campaign Twitch drops are all set to begin on February 21, 2025, at 3:00 pm (UTC+0), and will offer a variety of free in-game rewards, including a skin for Assault Rifle M4A1. To claim these freebies, players must watch livestreams on Twitch under the Delta Force section for a specific period of time. The event celebrates the upcoming Delta Force campaign and will be available for a limited time.

This article highlights all the rewards from the Delta Force campaign Twitch drops and guides you on how to earn them.

Delta Force campaign Twitch drops: All rewards explored

The Delta Force campaign Twitch drops offer eight freebies to players once they complete specific criteria associated with the rewards. Here are all the items that players can get once the event goes live:

Delta Force campaign Twitch Drops all rewards (Image via Level Infinite)

“ Tactical Operation ” skin for M4A1

” skin for M4A1 SG552 Advanced full-pack

Merit Card x2

“ Hands-up Agree ” Spray Paint

” Spray Paint Starfall Weekend Lucky Supply Pack

Warfare EX Card x2

Standard Gear Ticket

Premium Weapon Exp Token

How to get all rewards from the Delta Force campaign Twitch drops

To get all the rewards, you must watch Twitch livestreams of individuals playing Delta Force. Here's the link to access the Delta Force Twitch section directly. After you watch for a specific duration, the rewards will be automatically added in your Twitch account. You can then claim them by following these steps:

Step 1: Open the Delta Force Level Infinite website and log into your Infinite Account.

Open the Delta Force Level Infinite website and log into your Infinite Account. Step 2: Once logged in, click the Twitch Account option. This will take you to your Twitch page where you can link your Twitch account with Level Infinite of Delta Force.

Once logged in, click the Twitch Account option. This will take you to your Twitch page where you can link your Twitch account with Level Infinite of Delta Force. Step 3: Next, go to the Twitch drop section and claim all your rewards.

Next, go to the Twitch drop section and claim all your rewards. Step 4: Once done, launch the game and check if you have received the claimed rewards.

