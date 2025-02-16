What to expect from Delta Force Black Hawk Down campaign

The Black Hawk Down campaign, set to release on February 21, 2025, will finally introduce the third major game mode in the TiMi Studio Group FPS title. The campaign is inspired by a classic war movie of the same name.

Following in the footsteps of Task Force Dagger, Black Hawk Down, and Land Warrior, the new DLC will introduce a single-player campaign, which will debut on a newer game engine. Black Hawk Down will also feature co-op gameplay for its campaign missions. So, it is no surprise that Delta Force players worldwide are eagerly awaiting the arrival of this primary game mode.

In this article, we will dive deeper for a glimpse at some of the things we can expect from the Black Hawk Down campaign in Team Jade's Delta Force.

Black Hawk Down campaign: confirmed features

Running through the streets of Mogadishu (Image via TiMi Studio Group)

The Black Hawk Down campaign in Delta Force will be released as a DLC (downloadable content), meaning it will be a paid expansion. Even though there isn't any information regarding the price as of now, It has been confirmed that the campaign will be marketed as premium content.

This campaign in Delta Force will feature a rich narrative, single-player and co-op gameplay, and a completely new engine, UE5 (Unreal Engine 5). Unlike the current multiplayer game modes built on UE4 (Unreal Engine 4), the Black Hawk Down campaign will debut on the newer engine to put focus on its visual fidelity.

This Delta Force DLC will be closely inspired by director Ridley Scott's 2001 classic war movie, Black Hawk Down. The teaser even showcases some familiar scenes from the movie, making fans nostalgic.

Like the movie, the Delta Force campaign will feature seven distinct missions covering all distinct locations and objectives in Mogadishu, Somalia. Players will once again find themselves in familiar scenarios like the initial hotel, helicopter crash site, and the infamous Mogadishu Mile.

More on the Black Hawk Down campaign

The campaign is built on Unreal Engine 5 (Image via TiMi Studio Group)

Developers at Team Jade have consistently provided players with challenging missions in the Operations game mode of the title. This gives us some idea of the level of difficulty we can expect from the campaign, besides its visual spectacle.

As the Delta Force campaign takes us through the capture-turned-extraction mission set deep inside the enemy territory, the town of Mogadishu will find itself becoming the center of attention once again. Players are expected to encounter intense street skirmishes, stealthy night operations, gritty crash sites, and more in this upcoming DLC.

Despite the DLC being right around the corner, the price of the DLC campaign is still unknown, leading players across the globe to speculate why the price hasn't been confirmed yet. However, it seems that pre-purchase benefits or other similar deals are currently not on TiMi Studio Group's plans.

This concludes our coverage of the expected features arriving with the Black Hawk Down campaign in Delta Force.

