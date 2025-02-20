Delta Force campaign release countdown: Start time for all regions

The highly anticipated Delta Force campaign mode, titled Black Hawk Down, is set to launch on February 21, 2025, at 3 AM UTC. This release is a remake of the classic 2003 game, offering players an immersive experience of the 1993 Battle of Mogadishu. To everyone's surprise, the campaign will be available for free, as a gesture of gratitude from the developers to the loyal fanbase.

This announcement has been met with widespread acclaim, as players eagerly await the opportunity to play the title.

On that note, here's the release countdown and exact time for all major regions for the release of Delta Force: Black Hawk Down.

Delta Force campaign: Release date and time for all major regions

The Delta Force: Black Hawk Down campaign is a modern remake of the original 2003 game, renowned for its intense portrayal of the 1993 Battle of Mogadishu. This new version aims to deliver a true-to-life, cooperative experience, allowing players to engage in tactical missions, either solo or with friends.

Built on Unreal Engine 5, the campaign promises enhanced visuals and refined gameplay mechanics, staying true to the essence of the original, while introducing modern enhancements.

Delta Force campaign launch times (Image via TiMi Studio Group)

As mentioned previously, the official release time is February 21, 2025, at 3 AM UTC. Below are the corresponding times for all major regions:

Pacific Time (PT): February 20, 2025, at 7 PM

February 20, 2025, at 7 PM Mountain Time (MT): February 20, 2025, at 8 PM

February 20, 2025, at 8 PM Central Time (CT): February 20, 2025, at 9 PM

February 20, 2025, at 9 PM Eastern Standard Time (EST): February 20, 2025, at 10 PM

February 20, 2025, at 10 PM Central European Time (CET): February 21, 2025, at 4 AM

February 21, 2025, at 4 AM Moscow Standard Time (MSK): February 21, 2025, at 6 AM

February 21, 2025, at 6 AM Indian Standard Time (IST): February 21, 2025, at 8:30 AM

February 21, 2025, at 8:30 AM China Standard Time (CST): February 21, 2025, at 11 AM

February 21, 2025, at 11 AM Japan Standard Time (JST): February 21, 2025, at 12 PM

February 21, 2025, at 12 PM Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST): February 21, 2025, at 2 PM

February 21, 2025, at 2 PM New Zealand Standard Time (NZST): February 21, 2025, at 3 PM

If you are interested, you can add the Black Hawk Down campaign to your Steam wish list from here. Do note that you need to add the base game to your Steam Library first, which is also free.

Delta Force campaign release countdown

Delta Force: Black Hawk Down's campaign will go live when the following countdown reaches zero:

