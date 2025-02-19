Black Hawk Down campaign will be free to play despite all the rumors

Delta Force's Black Hawk Down campaign is a much-awaited primary game mode being introduced alongside Operations and Warfare. This campaign will feature a rich story, closely inspired by the 2001 Ridley Scott movie Black Hawk Down. With the release of this DLC, TiMi Studio Group aims to provide all Delta Force fans with a reboot of the original Black Hawk Down (2003) game, which was also inspired by the movie.

Ad

Being a highly anticipated release, players were constantly wondering what the pricing of this DLC would be. However, all those doubts have been cleared, as it was announced that the Delta Force Black Hawk Down campaign will be completely free to play. This makes Team Jade's FPS titles completely free-to-play on both its multiplayer and single-player aspects.

In this article, we will take a look at the announcement about the Delta Force Black Hawk Down campaign being free to play and what it has to offer for long-time fans of both the game franchise and the movie.

Ad

Trending

Also read: Delta Force Flappy Hawk Web Event: All rewards and how to get them

Black Hawk Down campaign is free to play

Expand Tweet

Ad

In a surprising announcement on the official Delta Force X handle, the developers at Team Jade have finally released the pricing of the campaign, which was a primary thought circling the minds of eager fans. Declaring that the DLC will be free to play, the devs clarified:

"We do it for the fans!"

Having won several nominations and Academy Awards, the Black Hawk Down movie is an all-time classic that inspired the Delta Force Black Hawk Down game back in 2003. In a faithful reboot, the Black Hawk Down campaign aims to deliver an authentic 1993 Mogadishu war experience to fans of both the movie and the Delta Force franchise.

Ad

Also read: Best weapon build codes for Delta Force

The campaign will include seven distinct missions and feature various landmarks from the movie (like the initial hotel that gets infiltrated, and the helicopter crash site), as well as night-time missions, the infamous Mogadishu Mile, and more. Set to release on February 21, 2025, Team Jade's Black Hawk Down campaign is also expected to offer amazing visual fidelity thanks to its usage of Unreal Engine 5.

Ad

For more information on Delta Force, follow Sportskeeda:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.