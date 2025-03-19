Call of Duty League 2025 Stage 2 Major: Schedule, teams, and more

The Call of Duty League 2025 season has been packed with action and entertainment, and the excitement continues as the Stage 2 Major starts soon. This time, the event is taking place at the Credit Union of Texas Event Center in Dallas, which is the home of one of the fan favorites, OpTic Texas. Some of the best COD teams will be competing in this four-day tournament, starting on March 20, 2025.

Ad

Here’s everything you need to know about the Call of Duty League 2025 Stage 2 Major.

Call of Duty League 2025 Stage 2 Major: Everything you need to know

Qualified teams

All teams in the Stage 2 Major are seeded based on their performance in the qualifiers and the number of CDL Points they earned.

Here is the complete list of teams participating in the Call of Duty League 2025 Stage 2 Major:

Ad

Trending

Los Angeles Thieves (Envoy, Ghosty, HyDra, Scrap)

(Envoy, Ghosty, HyDra, Scrap) Atlanta FaZe (aBeZy, Cellium, Drazah, Simp)

(aBeZy, Cellium, Drazah, Simp) Toronto Ultra (Beans, CleanX, Insight, JoeDeceives)

(Beans, CleanX, Insight, JoeDeceives) Carolina Royal Ravens (Gwinn, SlasheR, TJHaLy, Vivid)

(Gwinn, SlasheR, TJHaLy, Vivid) Vancouver Surge (04, Abuzah, Nastie, Neptune)

(04, Abuzah, Nastie, Neptune) Cloud9 New York (Attach, Kremp, Mack, Sib)

(Attach, Kremp, Mack, Sib) Minnesota RØKKR (Estreal, Gio, Nero, PaulEhx)

(Estreal, Gio, Nero, PaulEhx) Boston Breach (Cammy, Owakening, Purj, Snoopy)

(Cammy, Owakening, Purj, Snoopy) Miami Heretics (Lucky, MettalZ, ReeaL, RenKoR)

(Lucky, MettalZ, ReeaL, RenKoR) OpTic Texas (Dashy, Pred, Shotzzy, TBD)

(Dashy, Pred, Shotzzy, TBD) Los Angeles Guerrillas M8 (KiSMET, Lynz, Lunarz, Priestahh)

(KiSMET, Lynz, Lunarz, Priestahh) Vegas Falcons (Exnid, d7oomx, KiinG, WXSL)

Ad

Schedule

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Call of Duty League 2025 Stage 2 Major will begin on March 20, 2025, and will conclude on March 23, 2025. The qualifiers for this event concluded on March 16, 2025.

So far, the matches are scheduled as follows:

Upper Brackets

Los Angeles Thieves vs. Boston Breach : March 20, 2025, at 4 PM EST

: March 20, 2025, at 4 PM EST Carolina Royal Ravens vs. Vancouver Surge: March 20, 2025, at 3 PM EST

March 20, 2025, at 3 PM EST Atlanta FaZe vs. Minnesota RØKKR : March 20, 2025, at 6 PM EST

: March 20, 2025, at 6 PM EST Toronto Ultra vs. Cloud9 New York: March 20, 2025, at 2 PM EST

Ad

Lower Brackets

Teams that lose in the Upper Bracket will move to the Lower Bracket, where they will face one of the following teams initially:

Miami Heretics

Vegas Falcons

OpTic Texas

Los Angeles Guerrillas M8

Format

Players will be competing in a best-of-5 series in Call of Duty Black Ops 6. The matches will feature three different 4v4 game modes: Hardpoint, Search & Destroy, and Control.

The match format will change to best-of-7 in the Grand Finals, making for an even more intense and entertaining match for the viewers.

Ad

Expected prize pool

Based on the previous Major tournaments of 2024 and 2025, the Stage 2 Major is expected to have a prize pool of $375,000. However, this amount has not been officially confirmed yet, so players are advised to wait for the official announcement from Activision.

Where to watch

The Call of Duty League 2025 is officially streamed on the following channels:

Both of these streams are in English. However, numerous unofficial watch parties in different languages would be live during the event on both Twitch and YouTube.

Ad

That's everything about the Call of Duty League 2025 Stage 2 Major. If you are interested in watching the event offline, you can buy the tickets from the official OpTic Gaming website.

Read more articles here:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback