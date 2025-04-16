Warzone Season 3: Best Perks to use in Verdansk

The best Perks for Verdansk in Warzone Season 3 will provide you with a huge advantage over your enemies. Along with the release of Verdansk, the developers introduced a plethora of changes to the battle royale shooter. Most notable among them was the reduction in time-to-kill. Furthermore, with how the loot is distributed now and changes to the economy, the overall flow of gameplay has seen a drastic shift.

This has also impacted the efficacy of Perks. What used to be meta, are no longer viable picks. JGOD, a popular Call of Duty content creator on YouTube, published a video recently discussing the new meta and the best Perks to use in Verdansk right now.

In this article, we will take a closer look at the best Perks for Verdansk in Warzone Season 3 as recommended by JGOD.

Best Perks to use in Verdansk in Warzone Season 3

Here are the best Perks to use in Verdansk in Warzone Season 3 as suggested by JGOD:

Perk Slot 1

Best Perks in Slot 1 for Verdansk in Warzone Season 3 (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Activision)

In Perk Slot 1, JGOD recommends using either Scavenger or Survivor. Both are unique and provide the user with game-changing advantages, especially with loots such as armor plates, which have become a bit rare. Here is how these two Perks assist you in a match:

Scavenger: The Scavenger Perk ensures that you start with maximum ammo for your main weapon. This is extremely crucial in early rounds or when you are respawning. Furthermore, anytime you eliminate an enemy, they drop a Scavenger Package, which instantly refills your ammo, provides armor plates, and grants $1500 additional cash.

The Scavenger Perk ensures that you start with maximum ammo for your main weapon. This is extremely crucial in early rounds or when you are respawning. Furthermore, anytime you eliminate an enemy, they drop a Scavenger Package, which instantly refills your ammo, provides armor plates, and grants additional cash. Survivor: This Perk ensures that you begin regenerating health quickly. It'll definitely come in handy if you like to play aggressively. By the time to reposition for a gunfight, you will already have your full health back. Moreover, the Perk allows your teammates you revive you quickly if you get knocked out.

Perk Slot 2

Best Perks in Slot 2 for Verdansk in Warzone Season 3 (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Activision)

For Perk Slot 2, you cannot go wrong with Tracker or Cold Blooded. Both Perks are exceptionally powerful in the right context. Here's how these Perks in Warzone benefit you in your matches:

Tracker: The Tracker Perk allows you to see your enemy's footsteps, i.e., they leave behind a trail, allowing you to chase them down. Furthermore, anytime you shoot an enemy, they're briefly outlined for you and your teammates. This is exceptionally powerful when you're in a fight against enemies who are using smoke grenades to hide their tracks. Even if one of your shots hit them, they will be marked, allowing you and your squad to take them out with ease.

The Tracker Perk allows you to see your enemy's footsteps, i.e., they leave behind a trail, allowing you to chase them down. Furthermore, anytime you shoot an enemy, they're briefly outlined for you and your teammates. This is exceptionally powerful when you're in a fight against enemies who are using smoke grenades to hide their tracks. Even if one of your shots hit them, they will be marked, allowing you and your squad to take them out with ease. Cold Blooded: This Perk has a plethora of benefits. First of all, it makes you immune to the effects of the Tracker Perk. Moreover, it will make you immune to EMP effects, make you an undetectable target for AI streaks and Thermal Scopes, and more.

Perk Slot 3

Best Perks in Slot 3 for Verdansk in Warzone Season 3 (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Activision)

In the Perk Slot 3, you have many options. However, we recommend sticking with the Birdseye and Tempered. Read on to learn about their effects in your loadout:

Birdseye: It is one of the best Perks in the game at the moment. If equipped, the UAVs you call in show 25% more area of the map. Moreover, it will detect enemies that are using Ghost to counter the UAVs.

It is one of the best Perks in the game at the moment. If equipped, the UAVs you call in show 25% more area of the map. Moreover, it will detect enemies that are using Ghost to counter the UAVs. Tempered: With the armor plate situation right now in Verdansk, you simply cannot go wrong with Tempered. It will completely shield you up with just two plates instead of three. So, it not only saves you armor plates but also time.

That's it. These are the best Perks that you should use in Warzone Season 3. You can mix them up according to your preferred playstyle, and they will almost always provide you with the upper hand in combat.

