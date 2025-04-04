COD dev promises to fix armor plate issue in Warzone next week

Call of Duty Warzone recently received the Season 3 update, which brought Verdansk back into the fold. Raven Software promptly posted an update on its official X page, appreciating the player community for its efforts on the refreshed map. The post also mentioned that the developers have received a lot of feedback, including on the lack of armor plates on the battlefield. It was hinted that fans could expect another update in the coming week to fix this issue and provide a better gameplay experience.

This article will highlight Raven Software’s response regarding the armor plate issue in Warzone’s Verdansk.

Raven Software acknowledges armor plate problem in Warzone's Verdansk

Warzone received a massive Season 3 update as the devs brought back one of the most iconic maps, Verdansk. This patch seems to have captivated the community, as a large number of players flocked to play on the classic battlefield of Activision’s battle royale title. However, gamers quickly recognized some problems associated with the map, primarily the lack of armor plates.

Raven Software shared a post on X, highlighting the constructive feedback the developers have received, and assured readers that they are already working on it. Although the post did not provide a clear date for when a new patch to fix the issue will be released, it confirmed that players can expect new information on the matter in the coming week.

The devs will be fixing the problem and making armor plates more accessible on Verdansk. This will likely be done by tweaking the distribution of the item and increasing its availability on the map.

Armor plates are a crucial part of the battle royale experience and the first line of defense when participating in gunfights. Without enough plates, players are likely to lose fights more often, which can hinder the overall gameplay experience.

