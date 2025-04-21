Black Ops 6 might follow Warzone's footsteps and add bots to Multiplayer

Black Ops 6 might soon add bots to its multiplayer modes. According to a new report by @DETONATEDcom on X, Call of Duty has been conducting surveys, and one of the questions it recently posed to select fans was about the addition of bots. Participants were asked if any game modes could benefit from the inclusion of bots. As per the report, many participants answered by suggesting Multiplayer modes.

Read on to learn more about these surveys and why bots could be added to Multiplayer.

Black Ops 6 might get its own Casual mode in Multiplayer with bots

Casual game modes with bots might be added to Black Ops 6 Multiplayer, as we saw with Battle Royale Casual in Warzone. For those who aren't aware, Call of Duty has been conducting surveys called Recon Surveys since February 2025. A few players are invited randomly to participate in the surveys and are asked to share their input about various aspects of the game.

While we cannot confirm how Call of Duty will use this data, it's likely to improve their live service model to match the fans' expectations.

Recently, one of the questions pertained to bots and Battle Royale Casual. All the participants in Recon Surveys were asked the following question:

"Are there other modes that you feel could benefit from a Casual version with bots?”

To this question, many participants suggested Black Ops 6 Multiplayer. Hence, if the developers see an overwhelming majority wanting to see the addition of casual modes to Multiplayer, bots might join the game.

But fret not, if it does happen, it should not affect the regular playlists, and instead, a separate mode will be created, just like in the case of Warzone, where both real players and bots can play together.

Note that while these details were derived from a reputed third-party source, they aren't official and hence, readers are requested to take them with a grain of salt.

